Bradford League: Townville close in on top 3 as bowlers pave way

Townville closed the gap on third-placed Woodlands when they beat the Heavy Woollen Cup winners by six wickets in the Premier Division of the All Rounder Bradford League.

Woodlands maybe suffered a hangover from their Heavy Woollen Cup final triumph over Hoylandswaine as they went in first and were bowled out for only 106.

Shkym Haynes (3-35 from 14 overs) and Conor Harvey (1-22 from 12 overs) made early inroads, together with Alex Page pulling off a run out, and Woodlands were quickly reduced to 11-3.

Kieran Collins (38) and Alex Atkinson (20) briefly revived the innings, but it was a struggle for the rest with spinner Jack Hughes (4-22) coming into the attack to continue the good earlier work of the pacemen.

Townville lost openers Kris Ward and Jonny Booth cheaply as they started their reply, but Brayden Clark (38) and Hughes (29 not out) saw them home for a win that takes them to within six points of Woodlands.

Methley remain top of Championship One despite losing a close game by two wickets to old rivals Wrenthorpe who revived their promotion challenge in the process.

Second-placed Scholes also suffered a one-run defeat at Morley to leave the promotion race wide open, but Methley are still three points ahead of Scholes with three games left. Wrenthorpe are a further 17 back while Undercliffe and Morley also still have outside chances if they can win all of their remaining matches.

Methley’s usually strong top order had an off day as Jonathan Rudge (3-32) and Chris Leaf (2-39) struck early blows.

Ashton Blakey (55) and Eddie Walmsley (46) fought hard to revive their side, but a total of 194-8 proved insufficient.

Opener Jordan Sleighthome led the successful run chase with 47 and was backed up by James Glynn (38) as Wrenthorpe got home with two overs to spare.

Sohail Raz (3-31) and Marcus Walmsley (3-52) were the best of the Methley bowlers.

Tom Humphries took 4-31 and followed up with 36 not out with the bat as Great Preston secured a three-wicket win over Oulton in the Conference.

Oulton endured a huge collapse after reaching 106-1 with Ryan Healey hitting 57 and Will Harrison 29.

They lost their last nine wickets for only 31 runs to be 137 all out as Jacob Wright (3-13) backed up Humphries’ efforts, along with Lee Russell (2-33) and Luke Kane (1-28).

Methley seconds went down by 50 runs to Wrenthorpe in the second Teams Championship One.

Finley Rooke (4-39) and Robert Clegg (3-64) bowled well, but Wrenthorpe’s 177 total proved enough for them to defend with Methley all out for 127 in reply.

Opener Alex Cree battled away as Methley replied as he top scored with 56, but he found support hard to come by with his team all out for 127.

Great Preston seconds were all out for 91 to go down by 99 runs to Hopton Mills in the Second Teams Championship Two.

Lee Mosby (34) and James Bickerdike (32) offered resistance, but the rest of the order failed to make any impact with Preston falling well short of their opponents’ 190-9 total.

James Bickerdike took 5-50 and Tom Smith 3-52 in vain for Great Preston.

Opening bowler Benn Raynor produced a remarkable spell of bowling to help Townville seconds to a convincing seven-wicket win over Rodley in the Second Teams Conference.

The 16-year-old proved unplayable as he bowled eight overs and took six wickets without conceding a single run.

It had real worth too as it played a big part in taking Townville to the top of the table.

Rodley had no answer to Raynor and they were all out for 87.

Townville were then guided to their target by Steve Walton (33 not out), Kieron Samuels (18) and Ian Jones (15) and the winning points enabled them to climb above Liversedge who suffered a 100-run defeat against Oulton.