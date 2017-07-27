Bradford League: Walmsley boys help Methley to keep pressure on at top

The Walmsley twins were in outstanding form as Methley kept the pressure on the top two with a four-wicket win at Yeadon in the All Rounder Bradford League’s Championship One.

Opener Marcus Walmsley top scored while Eddie Walmsley also contributed a half century to lead Methley’s reply after both had shared five wickets to keep Yeadon to 194.

The home team had looked set for a big score when 93-2 and opener James Todd (56) and Steve Simpson (82) going well together.

But Josh Sullivan broke the stand when he had Todd stumped by Jake McCaffrey and although Simpson kept going, hitting nine fours in total, wickets went down at regular intervals at the other end.

Eddie Walmsley ended with 3-51, Marcus claimed 2-57 and there was one wicket each for Matthew Lumb, Sohail Raz and Sullivan with two run outs.

Methley were reduced to 77-5 in their reply, but were carried to their target by the twins with Marcus hitting 76, including nine boundaries, and Eddie scoring 58, with a six and nine fours.

The win kept Methley on the heels of leaders Scholes and second-placed Wrenthorpe and ready to pounce should either of them slip as they are just five points behind.

Brayden Clark hit a fine unbeaten century to help Townville to victory over Pudsey Congs in a Premier Division game reduced to 45 overs-a-side.

Clark is settling in well now following his move from South Kirkby and followed up a good score the previous week. He smashed four sixes and eight fours in a knock of 100 exactly and with Jonny Booth contributing 50 and Nick Bresnan 35 not out Townville posted 232-4.

Jack Hughes then took centre stage as bottom team Congs found the going tough in their reply and were kept to 158-8.

The left arm spinner recorded his best figures of the season with 6-41 as Pudsey fell 74 runs short. Townville remain in fifth in their first season in their Premier.

The day’s highest individual score came against Great Preston in the Conference when Windhill & Daisy Hill’s Alex Antoine hammered his way to 176 from 114 balls.

He hit 10 sixes and 19 fours to dominate his side’s total of 259. Preston’s bowlers kept going, however, with Tom Humphries taking 3-52 and Luke Kane 3-61.

Humphries (68) and Stuart Riddick (63) then shared a 142 stand for the fifth wicket as Great Preston came close to reeling in their big target.

They finished 17 runs short, ending on 242-8 despite further good efforts from Michael Wade (34) and James Marston (33) at the top of the order.

Defeat saw Great Preston slip down to fourth, 28 points behind leaders East Ardsley.

A half century from Josh Neal paved the way for a 36-run win for Methley Seconds against Cleckheaton in the Second Teams Championship One.

Neal’s 58, including eight fours and a couple of sixes, helped Methley to make 188-9 with support coming from Robert Clegg (35), David Winter (29) and Richard Smart (24). Cleckheaton were then all out for 152 with Mark Paul the pick of the bowlers with 4-48.

Great Preston Seconds’ went down by five wickets when they played a rain reduced contest against Azaad in the Second Teams Championship Two.

Going in first, they could only make 96-8 from 30 overs with Clinton Griffiths (32) top scoring. He then took two wickets, as did Andy Clark, but Azaad got home in the 18th over.

Half centuries by Kieran Samuels (57) and Tom Mellor (50 not out) helped Townville Seconds’ to 195-6 as they defeated Buttershaw St Paul’s by 80 runs in the Second Teams Conference.

Luke Jacques was the best Townville bowler with 4-30 as St Paul’s were all out for 115.