Bradford League: Wright is five alive for Great Preston’s climbers

Bowlers Jacob Wright and Luke Kane paved the way for a five-wicket win over Crossbank Methodists that lifted Great Preston up to fourth place in the All Rounder Bradford League’s Conference.

Crossbank made 180, but lost wickets at regular intervals as first change bowler Wright took 5-35 and opening bowler Kane claimed 4-49.

A solid second wicket stand between Ian Newton (34) and James Marston (42) put Great Preston on course in their reply and Phil Schofield (41) joined with James Conlon (34 not out) to ensure the run chase was successful.

Townville lost their unbeaten home record as they went down by 35 runs to Pudsey St Lawrence in the Premier.

A second-wicket stand of 120 between Adam Waite (75) and Charlie Best (59) helped St Lawrence to reach 227-9 from their 50 overs.

Teenage West Indian fast bowler Shkym Haynes was the pick of the Townville attack with 5-49 while there were two wickets each for Jack Hughes and Jack Hebden.

Townville were looking well poised for victory at times in their reply as they reached 79-1 and 170-5, but the late order could not carry the team over the line and they were all out for 192.

Brayden Clark (61) and Kris Ward (34) batted well early in the innings while Conor Harvey hit 36 off 25 balls in vain as two run outs proved crucial and spinner Steve Watts took 4-33.

Methley bounced straight back from defeat the previous week as they enjoyed a five-wicket success at Undercliffe in Championship One.

Sohail Raz (4-35), Eddie Walmsley (3-38) and Matthew Lumb (2-67) paved the way for the victory as Undercliffe were all out for 212.

Marcus Walmsley then led the response as he dropped down from his usual opening role and made 53, including nine fours and a six. With Jordan Laban contributing 40, Grant Soames 30, Dan Shuffe 29 and Raz 23 not out Methley reached their target in the 46th over.

Despite a valiant 54 from 14-year-old Harry Sullivan Methley Seconds could only make 159-6 and lost by six wickets to Undercliffe in the Second Teams Championship One.

Sullivan, as well as Jason Baddeley, also took two wickets with the ball, but opener Darren Drake, with 106 not out, ensured Undercliffe got home.

David Illingworth made 115 and James Bickerdike took 6-37 as Great Preston Seconds recorded a crushing 177-run win over Spen Victoria.

Illingworth hit two sixes and 19 fours and was well supported by Richard White (67) and Bickerdike (40) in Preston’s 320-8 declared. Spen were all out for 143 in reply with Andy Clark (3-30) supporting Bickerdike’s six-wicket haul.

Charlie Sykes made an unbeaten 81 to guide second-placed Townville Seconds to a seven-wicket win over Gildersome in the Second Teams Conference after they had bowled their opponents out for 150 with three wickets for Luke Slater.