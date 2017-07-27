Castleford CC lose out in top of table clash

Castleford ended their big day disappointed after failing to cut the gap on Hunters York Senior Premier Division leaders Sessay.

Saturday’s match offered Castleford a chance to put some real pressure on their visitors to Savile Park with the top two going head to head. But it was leaders Sessay who triumphed in a low scoring encounter.

Their four-wicket success means they now lead the table by 44 points and to complete Castleford’s misery on the day they also lost their second place to Studley Royal, who recorded a winning draw against another of the promotion contenders, Dunnington.

Sessay’s day started well when they won the toss and put their hosts in to bat first, justifying the decision straight away with opener James Sykes and George Swaby both sent back to the dressing room without troubling the scorers.

It was 11-3 when Luke Edwards, who had made all the runs up to that point, became Tim Hall’s third victim.

David Wainwright and Zaid Javid led a brief revival before the latter was caught out for 14.

Further battling efforts followed, but Castleford could only reach 142-9 in the 46 overs that were possible despite 29 by skipper Wainwright plus 19 from Liam Hyde, 25 by Connor Fisher, 17 from Connor Hyde and 13 not out by Eddie Morrison.

Chasing the low target was not without its problems from Sessay as Cas looked to hit back in the field. The visitors started well enough with a 38-run opening stand between Mark Wilkie (15) and Matthew Till (21), but then lost six wickets, all to spin with Wainwright taking 3-24 and Morrison 3-50 to be reduced to 82-6.

However, Hall (32 not out) and Liam Carver (30 not out) came together for a match clinching unbroken seventh-wicket stand to see Sessay home in the 40th over.

No play was possible in Castleford Seconds’ scheduled Division Three Ebor game at North Duffield, leaving them down in third from bottom.

Castleford under 17s ran out comfortable winners against Knottingley Town under 17s in the Pontefract Junior Jack Sykes Memorial League.

Despite double figure knocks from Bradley Davis (19), Jack Lynam (18) and Tom Lynam (12 not out), Knottingley could only make 69-6 in their 20 overs.

Ardash Vani (2-16) and George Swaby (2-13) were the pick of the Cas bowlers with Oran White and David Tomlinson taking a wicket each.

Castleford reached their target with eight wickets and nine overs to spare as openers Tomlinson (16) and Luke Edwards (18) gave them a good start and Vani (13 not out) and White (6 not out) finished the job.