Castleford celebrate after securing return to Premier

A superb bowling display by Eddie Morrison ensured that Castleford were able to celebrate promotion at the first attempt back to the Hunters ECB Yorkshire Premier League North.

After dropping into the Hunters York & District Senior League this year David Wainwright’s men have bounced straight back to the top flight by securing a second place finish behind long-time leaders Sessay.

They went into their last game of the season knowing a win was needed against Pickering to clinch the runners-up spot and they swept their opponents aside with ease, winning by 147 runs.

Only a handful of points separated them from rivals Dunnington, but while the latter had their game abandoned after starting Castleford were able to complete their match.

They started solidly after going in first with Luke Edwards (17) and Liam Hyde (23) sharing an opening stand of 36.

Connor Hyde (40), Zaid Javid (39) and Wainwright (19) carried on the good work and useful late order runs by James Sykes (17) and George Swaby (14) helped Castleford to reach 193.

The home side struggled in reply and despite batting for more than 20 overs they scored only 46, with Matthew Butler making 30 of those, as the rest of the batsmen struggled against an attack well led by Morrison who produced an outstanding spell of 7-13 from 7.3 overs.

Wainwright claimed 2-3 from five overs with Connor Fisher also chipping with a wicket.

Castleford seconds avoided relegation from Division Three Ebor by just three points after their final game against Heworth seconds was abandoned with them in a good position.

The game ended early because of rain with Castleford on 22-2 in their reply after they had bowled Heworth out for only 90 with David Young taking 4-21, Jack Young 3-20 and James Clarke 1-18.

The unlucky draw result could have left Castleford nervous, but their relegation rivals Copmanthorpe had their match against Cawood abandoned without a ball being bowled so they finished second from bottom, three points behind Cas.