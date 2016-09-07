Castleford boss looks for improvement against Saints

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell reckons his side will have to vastly improve on their display in last Friday’s local derby with Wakefield Wildcats if they are to end their long wait without a win at St Helens tomorrow night.

While the Tigers ran in eight tries in their third victory over the Wildcats in 2016 they did concede five and are expected to face a stiffer test when they will next be up against opponents who have matched their record in winning three out of their four Super 8s matches so far.

St Helens have all but clinched a top four place, needing just one point from their remaining three matches to be sure of a play-offs spot, and remain seven ahead of Cas, who have never won at Langtree Park.

“Overall there’s a couple of levels we’re need to go up against St Helens,” said Powell.

“We have never won at St Helens in Super League and if we want to we are going to have to give a better account of ourselves. That’s our focus now.

“The boys know that. They know it wasn’t our finest performance by any stretch (against Wakefield), but we’ll take the two points and move on.

“We conceded some soft tries, two in the first half then one from a dropped ball and one on the last tackle. But right at the start of the second half I thought there were some good signs and we wanted to try to keep the score at eight.

“Obviously that didn’t turn out that way. Sometimes things go against you and you don’t get what you want.

“There were some decent signs on our try-line. But I just think we are going to have to be a whole heap better than that at St Helens.”

Powell had words of praise for some of his players on their performance against Wakefield.

He said: “I thought overall Rangi Chase played his best game since he has been back here.

“He had some real control, he didn’t try anything over the top. He played pretty simple and he teased them around a little bit. I was pleased with his effort.

“Denny Solomona got some great service, but he finished off pretty smartly on all of his three tries, he’s had someone to beat on the end.

“He scores tries doesn’t he? He’s very good at that and if we had played a bit better in the second half there would probably have been a bit more for him as well.”