Castleford star Gale wins prestigious award

Castleford Tigers star Luke Gale has become only the second ever player to win the Albert Goldthorpe Medal for a second consecutive year.

The half-back and first team captain in the absence of Michael Shenton this year has opened up an unassailable lead between himself and nearest contender Marc Sneyd after putting in a superb display when he created five of the seven tries in the win over Wakefield, scored one himself and also kicked seven goals, including a number from the touchline.

Gale, 28, follows in the footsteps of Huddersfield half-back Danny Brough, who was the only other previous player to win the award in back to back seasons, in 2013 and 2014.

“I was over the moon to win pick up the award last year,” Gale said.

“So to pick it up again is brilliant. I just want to thank the lads at Cas. Denny has been scoring from my passes and then the boys playing around me make me look good too.

“I’m over the moon to win it back to back. Now it’s time for me to go for a third!”

Gale, who became Super League’s leading points scorer this season last Friday following an 18-point haul, will be officially presented with the award at the club’s end of season presentation evening on Monday, September 19. The Tigers awards night will be held at the Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road, in Leeds, and there are limited spaces available for fans to come along and enjoy the evening with the Tigers first team stars. To find out more, visit the Tigers website.