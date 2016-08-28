Wembley glory for Castleford Academy

Castleford Academy beat St Peter’s Catholic High (Wigan) 12-6 in the Champion Schools year seven boys final in a curtain-raiser to Saturday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final between Hull FC and warrington Wolves at Wembley.

Dan Gale scored the winning try from captain Ryley Brown’s pinpoint kick and Mason Hare added a superb touchline conversion after the sides were locked at 6-6 at half-time.

Brown scored Castleford’s first-half try that Hare goaled after St Peter’s had taken the lead when Tom Lee converted his own try.

Castleford’s Wembley victory saw them lift the Steven Mullaney Memorial Trophy to make it four wins out of four in Champions Schools finals.

They also won the finals at year nine boys, year nine girls and year ten boys levels.

Former Castleford Tigers half-back Marc Sneyd won the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match as Hull FC ended a 74-year wait for a Wembley victory by recovering from 10-0 down to beat Warrington 12-0 in the Challenge Cup final.