Champions sent crashing to first defeat of season

FLANAGAN’S Army moved level on points with defending champions Wanderers at the top of Five Towns Quiz League Division One by inflicting their first defeat this season.

Wanderers’ perfect record was wrecked by an 82-65 loss but they retained top spot with a superior points difference.

Monday night’s other two top-flight matches both ended in draws.

Crofton WMC and Vulcan Bombers drew 60-60 and lowly Olde Taverners collected a point at third-placed Vulcan Mosquitoes when the teams ended locked at 63-63.

Golden Lion Dudes stretched their lead at the top of Division Two to three points with their sixth straight win by beating closest rivals Railwaymen 88-61. G-Fivers are level on points with Railwaymen after pipping Rockin’ Gladiators 55-52.

Leading Ladies bagged their first win by beating Little ‘Un 55-42.

RESULTS - Division 1: Crofton WMC 60, Vulcan Bombers 60; Flanagan’s Army 82, Wanderers 65; Vulcan Mosquitoes 63, Olde Tavern 63.

Division 2: G-Fivers 55, Rockin’ Gladiators 52; Golden Lion Dudes 88, Railwaymen 61; Leading Ladies 55, Little ‘Un 42.

POSITIONS - Division 1: Wanderers played 6, won 5, points 10; Flanagan’s Army 6-5-10; Vulcan Mosquitoes 6-3-7; Vulcan Bombers 6-2-5; Featherstone Phoenix 6-2-4; Crofton WMC 6-1-3; Olde Taverners 6-1-3. Division 2: Golden Lion Dudes 6-6-12; Railwaymen 6-4-9; G-Fivers 6-4-9; Rockin’ Gladiators 6-3-6; Kippax Ex-Service 6-1-2; Leading Ladies 6-1-2; Little ‘Un 6-1-2.