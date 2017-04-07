Champions survive scare to reach cup final

FIVE Towns Quiz League Division One champions Wanderers stayed on course for a league and cup double by reaching the Knock-out Cup final.

Wanderers staged a late fightback to win 71-61 in Monday’s semi-final at relegated Railwaymen who finished bottom of Division One.

Railwaymen were two points ahead after round eight and only two points adrift going into the final round.

However, their dreams of pulling off a shock win ended when they lost the last round heavily.

In the final, Wanderers face cup holders Flanagan’s Army who won 78-65 at Last Orders.

RAFA Vulcan Club and Crofton WMC will contest the Plate Knock-out Cup final.

RAFA Vulcan Club pipped Rockin’ Gladiators 61-60 on a countback after the teams finished level at 6o-60.

The deciding factor was the total points in the two written rounds which was 14-13 in RAFA Vulcan Club’s favour. Division Two champions Crofton WMC reached the final by winning 65-54 at G-Fivers.

The two finals will be played on Monday, May 22, at the Olde Tavern, Pontefract. The second round of the league’s Handicap Cup competition will be played on Monday, April 24.