Big-hitter Sperrin puts leaders Rossington to the sword

Opener Rob Sperrin smashed 13 sixes and 16 fours in a whirlwind 169 as Glasshoughton beat Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Two leaders Rossington Main by 86 runs.

Sperrin shared an opening 81-run sttand with Mathew Charlton (30) and put on 89 for the second wicket with Harry Wilkinson (23) as the Castleford side raced to 265-5 before declaring after 40 overs.

Craig Bryant bagged 5-54 and Sperrin 3-56 as Rossington were bowled out for 179.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare moved level on points with Knottingley by beating them by four wickets.

Jack Heritage (4-22), James Gorton (2-8) and Max Heritage (2-2) skittled Knottingley for 73.

James Pugh (3-19) and Paul Barnes (2-31) kept Knottingley in the game before Bailey Mathews (20), Andy Gorton (15) and Jake Taberner (13no) saw Hemsworth home.

Featherstone lost by 74 runs to Stainborough.

Josh Abson’s century guided Stainborough to 232-7, despite Jason Picken’s 4-60 from 14 overs.

Picken was also Featherstone’s top scorer with 41. He received good support from Jamie Robinson (30) and Joe Colley (28) but the reply fell well short on 158.

Allerton Bywater coasted to a nine-wicket victory at Whitley Bridge who collapsed badly after openers James Pearson (42) and Ben Lodge (39) had given them a good start.

Mohammed Tokir (6-44) and Jacob Wright (4-35) did the damage as Whitley slumped to 134 all out, which Allerton overhauled in 21.3 overs thanks to Wright (54no), Gareth Portman (48) and Tokir (23no).

Fairburn’s bid to retain the Division One title was dented by Saturday’s home defeat against Streethouse.

Johannes Van Ee (5-38), Alex Kippax (2-19) and Chris Kippax (2-56) toppled Fairburn for 128, despite James Clegg’s 37 and Jake Abdy’s 32.

Openers Geoff Hunt (49) and Brent Law (31) steered Streethouse to a six-wicket victory.

Fairburn are eight points adrift of leaders Sandal whose match against Brook-Walton was abandoned because of bad light.

Chasing Brook-Walton’s 223-8, Sandal were 201-7 with six overs remaining when the umpires called a halt.

South Kirkby were also foiled by bad light when they were handily placed to beat bottom side Old Sharlston.

Brayden Clark (4-56) limited Sharlston to 221-6 which included 70 by Tom Craig and 59 from Ste Roberts.

Clark (62) and Jake Rimmington (58) put Kirkby within sight of victory before the match was abandoned with their reply at 202-6 with 9.4 overs remaining.

Frickley Colliery maintained their title challenge by beating Ackworth.

Mohammed Ayub (4-38) and Saj Khan (4-11) sent Ackworth reeling from 75-4 to 106 all out.

Openers Inderjit Singh Hayre (39) and Andy Wathey (32) put on 60 and Luke Malone finished unbeaten on 28 as Frickley eased to an eight-wicket win.

Ian Taylor hit an unbeaten 54 and snapped up 4-42 in Hooton Pagnell one-wicket win at Hatfield Town, whose defeat was tough on Andy Cutts (67).

Hooton Pagnell moved six points clear of second bottom West Bretton who lost at Askern.

All-rounder Andrew Lunn (42no and 3-30), Dean Smith (42no) and Owen Hall (2-8) were Askern’s outstanding performers in a seven-wicket success.

Hundhill Hall slipped to a 54-run home defeat against Division Three promotion rivals Brodsworth Main.

With three matches remaining, third-placed Hundhill are eight points adrift of Brodsworth and 14 points behind leaders Crigglestone.

Sam Malyan (5-50), Reece Johnson (3-40) and Jed Wilkinson (2-33) restricted Brodsworth to 199 but the East Hardwick side’s reply was soon floundering at 62-8.

A defiant last wicket stand of 40 between Chris Walton (51) and Sam Malyan (8no) was not enough as Hundhill were all out for 147.

Fourth-placed Streethouse collected maximum points against Hensall.

Damian Bowles (73), Dylan Bowles (39), David Crowther (36) and James Cosgrove (30no) led Streethouse to 238-4 before they declared after 36 overs.

Tom Nicholson (53) and Richard Nicholson (41) gave Hensall’s reply a good start by steering them to 109-1 before Mick Tucker (6-23) and Damian Bowles (3-34) sent them collapsing to 180 all out.

Thorpe Audlin retained a three-point lead over second-placed Pollington in Division Four by crushing Netherton who were routed for 86 by Matthew Faulkner (4-42) and Scott Murray (4-25).

Openers Josh Liddle (45no) and Jamie Evans (32no) steered Thorpe to a 10-wicket win in 10.1 overs.

Pollington won by 157 runs at Sykehouse.

Chasing Fenwick’s 214-2, eight-man Ryhill and Havercroft managed only 120, despite skipper Danny Whelan’s unbeaten 70.

Mark Walker (69) and James Handley (64 and 4-41) were South Kirkby’s match-winners at Ackworth, for whom Nigel Malyan struck 73 and Keith Best bagged 5-40.

Matty Burrows (50), Jack Hart (32), and Keith Lumb (2-34 from 14 overs) were Ferrybridge Power Station’s best players in a five-wicket home defeat against Stanley Falcon.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare and Knottingley - Division Six’s top two teams - both coasted to easy wins.

Leaders Hemsworth won by eight wickets at Brodsworth who were dismissed for 70 by Buck Rees-McClure (4-22) and Steve Perks (4-13).

Hemsworth stayed six points clear of Knottingley who have a match in hand.

Mark Swales (4-25), Andrew Lund (2-20) and Tony Dove (2-4) set up Knottingley’s seven-wicket victory against Barnby Dun by routing them for 76.

Diljit Singh (63 and 3-17), Sam Petitt (32) and Willie Thorne (4-11) were outstanding in Whitley Bridge’s 77-run win at Wakefield Thornes.

James Brook and Matthew Dowson each struck 51 not out in Eggborough Power Station’s nine-wicket success at West Bretton who were dismissed for 116 by Brook (3-16) and Liam Gale (3-21)

Fairburn, Glasshoughton and Frickley Colliery were all let down by poor batting displays in Division Five.

Fairburn were skittled for 92 in an eight-wicket loss at Brook-Walton.

Replying to Garforth’s 214-5, Glasshoughton managed just 72, with Liam Hopton (26) and Lucas Whipp (24no) the only double digit batsmen.

Matthew Simpson’s battling 31 was not enough to rescue Frickley as they fell for 86, replying to Stainborough’s 192-6.

Featherstone’s game at Rothwell was cancelled because the ground was unfit.

An unbroken third wicket stand between Paul Wadsworth (90no) and Daniel Henshaw (48no) steered Allerton Bywater to an eight-wicket victory against Garforth in Division Seven West.

Ferrybridge Power Station’s Division Seven East match at Kilnhurst Colliery was abandoned. Aiden Ellison (6-41) bowled out Kilnhurst for 172 but Ferrybridge’s reply did not get underway.

Ryan Davies (60no and 2-26)), Ross Firth (5-30) and Ellis Meek (3-33) gave Askern the edge at Rossington Main.

Hensall conceded their home fixture against Thorpe Audlin. Hooton Pagnell and Bentley Colliery conceded their home matches against Sykehouse and Pegler respectively.