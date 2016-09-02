Castleford CC need to beat leaders to avoid drop

Castleford were possibly saved by the rain in their Hunters Yorkshire Premier League North game against Yorkshire Academy.

James Logan (5-28) took his sixth five wicket haul of the season as Castleford were bowled out for 95 by their visitors with Matthew Fisher, on his way back from injury, also in impressive form, taking 4-15.

Only skipper David Wainwright (40 not out) and overseas player Mohammad Waqas (28) reached double figures for Cas who are battling to avoid the drop.

Academy did not have everything their own way, however, and stood on 54-4 when the rain came, Wainwright having taken 3-9 and Eddie Morrison 1-19.

Castleford must now look to upset league leaders Harrogate this Saturday and if other results go their way they could then face fellow strugglers Scarborough in the last game of the season in what could be a relegation decider.

Castleford seconds had their game abandoned against Stamford Bridge II in the Hunters York Senior League’s Ebor Division Three.

They had gone in first and were promisingly placed on 40-0 when the rain came to halt proceedings for the day with Nathan Smith not out on 29.

Saturday’s results left Castleford 12 points ahead of second from bottom Pocklington II with a game in hand and only two more matches to play to their rivals’ one.