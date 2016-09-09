Castleford CC’s relegtion confirmed

There were contrasting fortunes at Savile Park on Saturday as rain spoiled any prospect of play between Castleford and Harrogate in the Hunters ECB Yorkshire Premier League North.

With the game abandoned without a ball being bowled it meant Castleford’s fate was sealed and they are now relegated.

They will join bottom of the table Dunnington in the Hunters York & District Senior League next season.

In complete contrast, Harrogate were able to celebrate as the entire wipeout of the league programme meant they were confirmed as champions with a game still left to play.