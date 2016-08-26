Castleford fall short in bid for third win in a row

Castleford came close to a third successive win in the Hunters Yorkshire Premier League North as they narrowly missed out in a run chase against Driffield Town.

Set 220 for victory, the second from bottom side had a good go only to end 18 runs short of their opponents’ total. They did earn four points for their efforts and denied Driffield a full haul as they finished on 201-9 at the end of their 50 overs.

Liam Hyde (34) and Mohammad Waqas (38) combined for a 58-run second wicket stand and another half century partnership between Luke Edwards (42) and Connor Hyde (25) kept them in the hunt.

But wickets went down at regular intervals after that and although last pair Arron Grant (13 not out) and Eddie Morrison (12 not out) battled to the finish they could not quite get Cas over the line for the win they craved in their relegation fight.

Earlier, in Driffield’s innings of 219-7 Morrison led the attack well for Castleford, taking 3-63, while David Wainwright claimed 2-59 and Tom O’Connor 2-49. The result left Castleford 17 points behind third from bottom Scarborough with three games left.

Castleford seconds gave their hopes of avoiding relegation in the York Senior League’s Ebor Division Three a huge boost when they beat Pocklington II by nine wickets to leapfrog them into third from bottom.

Pocklington were shot out for only 64 as Pandey took 6-17 then Castleford’s batsman had no problem knocking off the runs for the loss of just one wicket with Nathan Smith hitting 49 not out.