Kippax miss out in second cup final

It was mixed fortunes for Kippax as they boosted their hopes of promotion in the Wetherby League, but missed out in the final of the Senior Evening Cup.

After a brilliant batting display helped them to a convincing Division Three win over Scarcroft A on Saturday, hopes were high that they could surprise first division Shadwell in the cup final.

But the batsmen were made to struggle this time with Kippax all out for 117 and they were beaten by six wickets.

Kippax started well enough with Wasim Patel and Zaf Iqbal both hitting 22 and Zuber Patel 17, but none of the other batsmen could reach double figures. Iqbal took 2-20 in Shadwell’s reply, but could not prevent them from reaching their target in comfortable fashion to inflict Kippax’s second final defeat of 2016.

A day earlier Kippax piled up a massive 276-2 total against Scarcroft and were able to declare early to give themselves enough overs to bowl their opponents out with the threat of rain about.

Scarcroft were all out for 217 to give Kippax maximum points to stay 10 clear of Crossgates at the top.

Openers Daniel Hall (93) and Syed Hussain (71) paved the way to the big score for Kippax with James Goodall hitting 51 not out and Wasim Patel 55 not out. John Henshaw then took 4-40 to lead the bowling.

A century by Jonny Smales helped Ledsham to maintain their promotion bid in Division Two as they beat St Chads Broomfield A by 90 runs.

Smales hit 117 and was supported by John Speight (69) and Oliver Baron (21) as Ledsham went in first and set a big target in reaching 246-6 in their allotted overs.

St Chads lost early wickets in their reply and although Edward Cooke contributed 41 they never looked like getting close to the target.

Smales followed up his batting exploits by taking 2-30 while Oliver Baron claimed 2-24, Andrew Kelly 2-29, Adam Rothera 1-26 and Cam Williams 1-23.