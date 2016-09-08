Kippax on the up in Wetherby League

Despite being unable to complete their game last weekend Kippax Welfare’s promotion from Division Three of the Wetherby Cricket League has been confirmed.

Welfare were able to start their game against Headingley Bramhope A, but it was abandoned after Kippax had reached 74-1.

All the matches in the division were washed out so positions therefore remained unaltered with Kippax four points clear of Crossgates at the top and now sure of promotion as they are 11 ahead of Crompark, who only have one game left, and 13 in front of Headingley Bramhope A.

Ledsham had their game against Kirk Hammerton abandoned, but stay seven points clear of Headingley Bramhope in Division Two and know they only need to win one of their remaining two matches to earn promotion.