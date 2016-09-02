Ledsham and Kippax stay on course for promotion

Ledsham remain on course for promotion despite being unable to finish their Division Two game with Thorner Mexborough in the Wetherby League.

After doing a good job in the field second-placed Ledsham had high hopes of recording another victory to increase their advantage over Headingley Bramhope in third.

But rain ended the game early with Ledsham on 71-4 in reply to their opponents’ 116 all out. Chris Woodall was not out on 20 and John Speight unbeaten on 19 when the game ended.

Johnny Smales (3-29), Andrew Kelly (3-30), Oliver Baron (2-17) and William Day (2-37) had earlier been the wicket takers for Ledsham, who remain seven points clear of Headingley Bramhope who also had their game cut short without a positive result.

Kippax remain nine points clear at the top of Division Three after beating the rain and opponents Kirk Deighton A by nine wickets.

In a rain reduced contest Kirk Deighton made 113-2 before Kippax raced to victory, losing just one wicket in their reply. Dan Hall hit 54 not out and Syed Hussain an unbeaten 58.