Piggott’s ton in vain for Fairburn at Townville

Townville host fellow Bradford League club Batley in the Senior Yorkshire Council Championship semi-finals on Sunday after beating Fairburn by 48 runs at Poplar Avenue last weekend.

Elsecar host Hallam in an all-South Yorkshire League clash in the other semi-final.

Jack Hughes smashed four sixes and 11 fours in a rapid 80 off 50 balls as Townville raced to 292-7 in their allotted 45 overs.

He shared a second wicket stand of 108 with Jonny Booth who struck 59 off 66 deliveries.

Kristrian Ward was Townville’s other main scorer with an unbeaten 61 off 69 balls.

Pontefract League side Fairburn’s reply started badly when they lost openers Ryan Greatrick and James Clegg with only 11 runs on the board.

Craig Piggott led Fairburn’s fightback by cracking seven sixes and 13 fours in a sparkling 108 off 94 balls.

He shared a 132-run stand for the fourth wicket with Danny Murray (54) but it wasn’t enough because Fairburn finished on 244-8.

Booth was Townville’s most successful bowler with 3-35 from seven overs.

Ackworth and Sandal, Pontefract League’s other representatives, also bowed out in the opening round

Chasing Batley’s 218, Ackworth’s spirited reply fell short on 190-9.

Sandal’s batting let them down in a home defeat against South Yorkshire League’s Hallam.

Jack Gibson (4-34), Lee Geldard (3-49) and Sam Noden (2-20) reduced Hallam to 67-6 but they recovered well to reach 177 which included a last wicket partnership of 44 between Sam Davison (25no) and Liam Mitchell (18).

Sandal’s reply started promisingly when openers Danny Riley (20) and Karl Hewitt put on 26 but it then went badly wrong as the Wakefield team slumped to 85 all out in 24.2 overs.

Kristian Shuttleworth (11) was the only other batsman in double figures for Sandal who lost their last four wickets for just 11 runs.

Hallam’s Mark Williams claimed 3-19 from nine overs and Joe Cooper and Daniel Cleveland each claimed two wickets.

Pontefract Cricket League Division Two leaders Rossington Main take on South Yorkshire League Rockingham Colliery in the Supplementary Yorkshire Council Championship final at Streethouse’s Whinney Lane ground on Sunday (noon start).

In last Sunday’s semi-finals, Rossington beat fellow Pontefract League side Barnby Dun by three wickets and Rockingham defeated Bradford League Great Preston by 10 wickets.

James Marston (47) top-scored as Great Preston were bowled out for 187 by Chris Dixon (4-29), Hamzah Younis ( 2-42) and Jordan Hanson (2-41).

Overseas player Robin Singh (124no) and Corey Roebuck (59no) shared an unbroken 190-run opening stand as Rockingham knocked off the runs in 33.5 overs.

Barnby Dun made a dreadful start against Rossington when they quickly lost their top three batsmen Sam Millward, Harry Brown and Mark Brightmore but they recovered excellently to post 230-6.

Suliman Ahmad finished unbeaten on 72 and Ben Salter (51), Kieren Dinnage (39) and Idris Khan (29no) were the other main contributors.

Opener Greg Mann led Rossington’s successful reply, hitting 15 boundaries in an unbeaten 92.

He received excellent support from Andrew Gardiner (69) as Main overhauled the target with three overs to spare.

Barnby’s Thomas Webster took 2-38 and Khan had figures of 2-48.