Singh hammers rapid 159 in final at Streethouse

Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Two leaders Rossington Main lost by 159 runs to South Yorkshire League Rockingham Colliery in Sunday’s Supplementary Yorkshire Council Championship final at Streethouse’s Whinney Lane ground.

Overseas player Robin Singh hammered seven sixes and 19 fours in a magnificent 159 off 101 balls as Rockingham piled up 276-6 in their allotted 40 overs.

Andy Baker (25no) and Ben Dalton (22) were Rockingham’s other main scorers.

Rossington’s most successful bowlers were Karl Buxton (2-35 from eight overs) and Andrew Gardiner (2-37 from eight).

In reply, Rossington never recovered from a shaky start after losing openers Thomas Green and Andrew Gardiner with only 16 runs on the board.

Joel Evans (36) and Peter Mawdsley (28) led a mini-revival as Rossington reached 75-3.

However, they were the only batsmen in double figures as Main collapsed to 117 all out.

Rockingham’s Nazakat Khan snapped up 5-28 from his eight overs and Chris Dixon bagged 2-20.

Townville take on Hallam in the Senior Yorkshire Council Championship final at Ackworth next Sunday.