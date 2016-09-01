Thorpe Audlin stay in driving seat in title race

Thorpe Audlin retained a three-point lead over Pontefract and District Cricket League Division Four title rivals Pollington.

Both teams collected four points from Saturday’s rain-ruined top of the table clash.

Thorpe’s James Faulkner (4-34) limited Pollington to 144-8 which featured an unbeaten 34 by Tony Holmes.

Holmes (3-20 from eight overs) reduced Thorpe’s reply to 37-3 from 16 overs before the heavens opened.

Ferrybridge Power Station and Fenwick both collected maximum points from easy victories.

Charlie Fletcher (3-17), Andrew Adams (2-17), Craig Ellison (2-19) and Adam Briddon (2-10) bowled out Bentley for 95 which Ferrybridge comfortably overhauled thanks to Richard Lumb (54) and Matty Burrows (26no).

Fenwick coasted to an eight-wicket win against Stanley Falcon who were routed for 25 by Steven Vickerage (6-8 from 9.1 overs) and Josh White (3-13 from seven).

South Kirkby’s Jacob Peacock (3-38) and James Handley (3-15) restricted Ryhill and Havercroft to 102-6 in a rain-affected 30-over match.

Blake Tams (39) and Luke Speight (34) led Ryhill’s scoring. South Kirkby replied with 35-1 from 5.3 overs.

There was no play in Ackworth’s home game against Sykehouse.

Frickley Colliery trounced Normanton by 149 runs in Division Five’s only completed game.

An unbroken sixth wicket stand between Matthew Simpson (56no) and Jack Pownall (46no) guided Frickley to 188-5 from 40 overs.

Tom Collis (6-33) and Lewis Binns (4-6) skittled Normanton for 39.

Liam Hopton smashed six sixes and nine fours in an unbeaten century in Glasshoughton’s total of 178-5 from 27 overs against Brook-Waltonn who replied with 15-0 from 4.1 overs.

Play started in only two games in Division Six.

Whitley Bridge’s Willie Thorne (8-28 from 10.2 overs) produced one of the day’s outstanding bowling performances to topple Hemsworth Miners Welfare for 99, despite Richard Locke’s 44.

Whiley did not get a chance to reply because of rain.

James Brook (58) and Scott Tyson (36) led Eggborough Power Station to 126-7 against Knottingley, for whom Daniel Hayes claimed 3-24.

In Division Seven East, Hundhill Hall were 47-2 from 10 overs, replying to Kilnhurst’s 176-6 in a 26-over contest.

Rossington Main won by six wickets at Hensall.

There was no play in the matches involving Ferrybridge Power Station and Thorpe Audlin.