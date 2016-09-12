Yorkshire v Somerset (close): Visitors pile on runs at Headingley to loosen champions’ grip on title

RYAN SIDEBOTTOM bowled his heart out for Yorkshire to return season-best figures of 5-51 on the second day of the Specsavers County Championship match against Somerset at Headingley.

But the 38-year-old seamer could do little to release Somerset’s tight grip on a game which, if they win it, will take them within one point ahead of the title-holders in the table.

And should Middlesex also beat Lancashire at Old Trafford it would mean that the trophy would almost certainly end up at Lord’s, even if Yorkshire were to win next week’s clash at cricket’s headquarters.

Resuming the day on 107-1, Somerset were bowled out in the evening session for 390, which gave them a first innings lead of 245, and in 22 overs to the close Yorkshire stumbled to 57-3, still trailing by 188.

Yorkshire’s bowlers were more disciplined than on the previous day, but the only one to blow as hot as the weather was Sidebottom and he earned a standing ovation when he returned to the dressing room at the fall of Somerset’s last wicket.

It was almost solely through Sidebottom’s efforts that Somerset were denied a fifth batting bonus point, but they still dominated the first two days to an extent that they could never have imagined.

GOTCHA: Yorkshire's Andrew Gale celebrates with Liam Plunkett, after the bowler took the wicket of Somseret's Marcus Trescothick . Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Marcus Trescothick set out on 45 and Chris Rogers 58 and when the Australian had moved on to 63 and his partner 52 it meant that the pair had accumulated a total of 50,000 first class runs during their careers.

But before he could add to his score, Rogers was held at second slip by Adam Lyth off Sidebottom who in the same over swung one in so much that James Hildreth offered no stroke to a ball that clattered into his off-stump.

These two blows left Somerset vulnerable on 125-3, but Yorkshire could not find anyone to give Sidebottom the necessary support and Trescothick had carefully made his way to 73 from 142 balls with 12 fours when he played on to Liam Plunkett.

Jim Allenby and Peter Trego made sensible progress in a 64 stand but when Sidebottom re-appeared he extracted extra bounce outside off-stump to have Trego edging to wicketkeeper Andrew Hodd,for 46.

BAD START: Yorkshire's Andy Hodd is bowled by Somerset's Jim Allenby. Picture: Dave Williams.

Allenby, having completed a solid 50 from 90 balls with eight fours, fell lbw to Adil Rashid, but Gregory and Craig Overton increased the tempo at just the right time, Overton on-driving Rashid for the first of his two sixes off the leg-spinner, who trapped him lbw for 38 in the over before tea.

Gregory at the interval was unbeaten on 69, which equalled his career-best score, made against Yorkshire at Taunton in 2014, and he kept his wicket intact while Sidebottom helped to get rid of the tail, finishing on 73 with a dozen boundaries.

Then it was Gregory who struck first as Alex Lees edged him to first slip and with the ball starting to zip around under high cloud, Yorkshire were reduced to 37-3, Gary Ballance and Andrew Gale both driving at Tim Groenewald and losing their off-stumps.

Jake Lehmann smacked three of his first five balls from Groenewald to the boundary, but eased up to see out the day with Lyth, who ended with 27 to the Australian’s 15.

Jake Lehmann, was dismissed before lunch on day one for 31. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Scores: Yorkshire 145 & 57-3, Somerset 390

Yorkshire: Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (captain), Lehmann, Bresnan, Rashid, Hodd, Plunkett, Brooks, Sidebottom.

Somerset: Trescothick, Abell, Rogers (captain), Hildreth, Trego, Gregory, Davies, C. Overton, Leach, Groenewald, Allenby.