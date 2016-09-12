Yorkshire v Somerset (day two, lunch): Hosts back in contention after Ryan Sidebottom strieks again

YORKSHIRE battled back into their County Championship match against Somerset at Headingley with three wickets during the morning session on day two.

The champions restricted the visitors to 218-4 at lunch in reply to 145 after Somerset resumed on 107-1.

Ryan Sidebottom gave the hosts the perfect start with two wickets in the day’s sixth over.

The former England left-armer had Chris Rogers caught at second slip by Adam Lyth for 63, ending a stand of 123 with Marcus Trescothick.

Sidebottom then bowled James Hildreth for two shouldering arms to one that swung back in from the Rugby Stand end.

Somerset slipped to 164-4 when Trescothick chopped on to Liam Plunkett for 73, made from 142 balls with 12 fours.

Jake Lehmann, was dismissed before lunch on day one for 31. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

At lunch, Peter Trego has 40 and Jim Allenby 35, with the Somerset lead at 73.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (captain), Lehmann, Bresnan, Rashid, Hodd, Plunkett, Brooks, Sidebottom.

Somerset: Trescothick, Abell, Rogers (captain), Hildreth, Trego, Gregory, Davies, C. Overton, Leach, Groenewald, Allenby.