Diakiese wins second UFC fight

Hemsworth’s mixed martial arts star Marc Diakiese made it two wins from two in the UFC when he beat American Frankie Perez on a points decision in New York.

Diakiese, who teaches mixed martial arts at the ASW gym in Hemsworth, found it harder than on his successful UFC debut, but was a unanimous winner according to the three judges against an opponent on his home turf.

The lightweight bout was part of the preliminary card of the UFC Fight Night 102 event at Times Union Centre.

Diakiese started off strongly, scoring some takedowns that kept Perez on his back for most of the round and put the Yorkshire fighter in front.

Perez evened it up in the second round and got on top for a spell, unleashing several hard elbow strikes that opened up a cut on Diakiese’s left eye.

It was all even going into the final round, but Diakiese took charge again, working his way into a takedown. Perez struggled to get back to his feet and when he eventually managed to do so it was too late.

All three judges scored it for Diakiese with scores of 29-28 across the board.