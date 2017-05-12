Dinnage’s century in vain as Barnby Dun lose to leaders Streethouse

PONTEFRACT and District Cricket League Division one pacesetters Streethouse made it three wins from three games by beating Barnby Dun by 14 runs.

Johannes Van Eee hit 59 and Ryan Lethbridge 46 as Streethouse recovered from 24-3 to post 184-9.

Kieren Dinnage’s 109 was in vain for Barnby whose reply fell narrowly short when Damian Bowles (3-35), Van Ee (3-62), Jonathan Hughes (2-29) and Scott Bland (2-42) sent them collapsing from 121-5 to 170 all out.

Streethouse are six points clear of second-placed Fairburn who trounced Askern by 202 runs.

Nick Kirton smashed 105 off 119 balls in Fairburn’s total of 281-6. He put on 175 for the third wicket with Jake Abdy whose 79 came off 70 deliveries.

Guy Abdy (4-44), James Pugh (4-8) and Craig Piggott (2-22) skittled Askern for 79.

Chasing Hatfield’s 245, Frickley finished short on 230-9 from 50 overs, despite an openinng 130-run partnership between Inderjit Singh Hayre (65) and Mohammed Shoaib (58).

Matthew Harrison (4-40), Jacob Jaye (3-33) and Josh Butterton (3-26) set up Hooton Pagnell’s seven-wicket win against South Kirkby who managed only 128.

Dale McMullan (4-36), Richard Cooper (54no) and Tom Craig (49no) led Old Sharlston to a nine-wicket victory against West Bretton.

Openers James Horbury (72) and Danny Bridges (63) and opening bowler Brodie Matthews (5-43) steered Ackworth to a 53-run success at Rossington Main.

Knottingley and Allerton Bywater are still looking for their first victories in Division Two after losing to Crigglestone and Darton respectively.

Knottingley were all out for 118 and Allerton for 59.

Featherstone were indebted to Tom Wragg (56no), Jason Picken (50) and George Reed-Hill (43) for a 19-run win against Whitley Bridge, for whom Lewis Longstaff struck 96.

Phil Crapper (49) and Bailey Matthews (44 and 2-11) played key roles as Hemsworth beat Glasshoughton by 112 runs.

Richard Caunce (5-75) was Glasashoughton’s best bowler.

James Cosgrove (5-58) Martin Rhodes (63no) and Dylan Bowles (49) were Division Three leaders Streethouse’s match winners against Yorkshire Main.

Hundhill Hall piled up 337-8 against Hensall thanks to Jack Gascoigne (100), Simon Jewitt (94) and Scott Latimer (33).

Latimer (4-17), Jewitt (3-13) and Sam Malyan (2-12) sent Hensall reeling from 50-2 to 104 all out.

Thorpe Audlin’s Scott Murray (4-33) and Rob Iverson (3-34) limited Newton Hill to 196 but Thorpe’s reply was soon in trouble at 18-3. They eventually fell for 146, despite Murray’s 33 and Ross Johnson’s unbeaten 32.

Moosa Patel had figures of 6-38 in Pollington’s one-wicket win against Nostell whose defeat was hard on Jamie Buttery (5-32).

Ferrybbridge Power Station have an 11 point lead in Division Four after maintaining their 100 per cent record by beating Fenwick by 24 runs.

Keith Lumb (3-27), Stuart Ellison (3-10) and Jack Hart (3-23) dismissed Fenwick for 121 after Richard Lumb (45) had guided Ferrybridge to 145.

Nigel Malyan (37), Dean Matthews (3-27), Shaun Longfield (3-30) and Darren Wijesinghe (2-0) shone in Ackworth’s five-wicket victory against Sykehouse.

Matthew Pinder’s half-century was in vain as Frickley were routed for 114 in an eight-wicket loss against Pledwick.

Fairburn and Hemsworth are level on points at the top of Division Five East.

Marytn Gorton (62), Richard Locke (47) and Steve Perks (4-14) were outstanding as Hemsworth inflicted Fairburn’s first defeat by beating them by 94 runs.

Ian Raynor (44) led Fairburn’s scoring.

Bradley Davis (41), and Mark Swales (4-33) gave Knottingley the upper hand against Featherstone.

In Division Five West, Garret Dakin’s unbeaten 51 and 2-40 was not enough to save Glasshoughton from a five wicket defeat against Old Sharlston.

Promotion contenders Thorpe Audlin, Hundhill Hall and Ferrybridge Power Station all recorded away victories in Division Six East.

Ferrybridge’s opening bowler Aiden Ellison had remarkable figures of 9-2 from 8.4 overs as Pegler were routed for 28.

Last season’s losing finalists Ackworth eased through to the Dyson-Skidmore Trophy second round with a four-wicket win at Rothwell on Sunday.

Craig Walker bagged 2-19 as Rothwell were limited to 194-7 which included half centuries by Alex Manson and Andy Humphreys.

James Horbury hit 62 as Ackworth knocked off the runs in 25.4 overs, despite Gaurav Mandavgade’s 3-58.

Fairburn scraped a three run win at Darton.

Danny Murray (37) was the only batsman who made an impression as Fairburn were toppled for 121 by Joshua Hunting (4-11).

But it proved just enough because Paul Clark (5-3) routed Darton for 98 after Joe Wilkinson (20) and Hunting (16) had put on 41 for the last wicket.

Stephen Ashworth hit a magnificent unbeaten 170 and Martyn Crooks struck 56 not out as South Kirkby raced to 294-4 at Whitley Bridge.

Grant McLean (43) top scored as Whitley replied with 200.

Kirkby’s Adam Guest and Nick Pervival each claimed three wickets and Jack Danks took two.

Inderjit Singh Hayre (76)and Mohammed Shoaib (68no) guided Frickley Colliery to 217-6 at Barnby Dun. Andy Wathey collected 4-38, Mohammed Ayub 3-36 and Jason Mills 2-30 as Barnby were toppled for 162.

Aaron Gillies (78) and Ross Firth (54no) gave Askern the edge against Old Sharlston whose 35-run defeat was hard on Anthony Maskill (64) and Luke Reeves (3-35).

Hemsworth. Hooton Pagnell and West Bretton had walk overs in first round ties against Crigglestone, Allerton Bywater and Knottingley respectively.

In the AJS Teamwear Trophy, Mark Robinson (98no) led Streethouse to a four wicket win against Thorpe Audlin, for whom Jamie Evans struck 83 and Scott Murray 65.

Hundhill Hall’s Eddie Anderson (3-19), Jed Wilkinson (2-13), Elliott Fletcher (2-9) and Scott Latimer (2-7) skittled Bullcroft Main for 61, replying to the East Hardwick side’s formidable total of 315 that featured 97 by captain Reece Johnson and 93 from Sam Malyan.

Jonathon Ding (49), Aiden Ellison (37no), Craig Ellison (2-23) and Daryl Ellison (2-16) were Ferrybridge Power Station’s best performers in a five wicket defeat at Newton Hill.

Nostell beat Bentley Colliery by six wickets.

Frickley Colliery and Yorkshire Main had walk-overs at Hensall and Kilnhurst Colliery respectively

Second round ties are due to be played on June 4. They are:

Dyson-Skidmore Trophy: Brodsworth v Frickley, Featherstone v Rossington Main, Glasshoughton v Ackworth, Hemsworth v Fairburn, Hooton Pagnell v Hatfield, Notton v West Bretton, South Kirkby v Stainborough, Streethouse v Askern.

AJS Teamwear Trophy: Garforth v Pledwick, Hatfield v Streethouse, Hundhill v Sykehouse, Netherton v Newton Hill, Pollington v Nostell, South Kirkby v Frickley, Thurnscoe v Fenwick, Yorkshire Main v Ackworth

Heywood-Williams Trophy: Askern v Calder Grove, Darton v Barnby Dun, Eggborough PS v Rossington Main, Featherstone v Horbury Bridge, Glasshoughton v Wakefield Thornes, Knottingley v Thurnscoe, Old Sharlston v Denby Grange, West Bretton v Brodsworth Main.