Double disappointment for Kippax despite Zuber and Khalifa bowling efforts

Division Two leaders Church Fenton were given a fright, but eventually had enough in their armoury to beat Kippax Welfare in the Wetherby League.

Fifth-placed Kippax looked set to become only the second side to beat the table toppers this year when they bowled them out for 133, but their batsmen also struggled as they fell 49 runs short in their reply.

Defeat was tough on Zuber Patel, who did well with bat and ball for Welfare, bowling well initially to take 5-29 as his side did a good job in the field.

Imran Mohammed Pandor claimed 3-18 while there was one wicket each for Aamir Malik and Bashir Khalifa.

Kippax’s reply saw them start solidly enough with openers Dan Hall (10) and Sam Ward (14), but Museji Bhoola and Malik went cheaply. Although Zuber Patel came in at number five to hit 37 he could not find much support, with only Syed Hussain (12) of the remaining batsmen reaching double figures, and Kippax were all out for 84.

Kippax’s disappointing weekend continued when they were knocked out of the Fred Fleetwood Cup at the quarter-final stage on Sunday, losing by three wickets to Shadwell.

The Kippax innings fell away after a good start as they were all out for 166 with Hall (50) top scoring and decent efforts from Mohmed Ayub Sheikh (38), Zuber Patel (23) and Malik (18).

In contrast, Shadwell struggled early in their reply, but were carried home by an unbroken eighth wicket stand between James Hart (30 not out) and Marcus Johnson (54 not out). Bashir Khalifa bowled well for Kippax to take 4-39 while Malik claimed 2-25.

Championship challengers Barwick-in-Elmet proved too strong for Ledsham in Division One.

Going in first, Ledsham could only muster 82 runs with Josh Ware (24), Simeon Bambrook (17) and Paul Dewhirst (19) the only batsmen reaching double figures.

Barwick then had little trouble reaching the small target for the loss of just one wicket with Mitchell Cullen (46 not out) top scoring and Andrew Kelly (1-17) taking the only wicket to fall.

Despite the result Ledsham stayed third from bottom, four points ahead of Hillam and Monk Fryston, who lost to South Milford, and eight ahead of the winless Headingley Bramhope.

Ledsham were in winning form in the Senior Evening Cup as they beat Hillam and Monk Fryston by seven wickets.

Good bowling from Kelly (2-25), Oliver Baron (2-14), Bambrook (2-36), Ware (1-26) and Johnny Smales (1-16) paved the way for the victory as Hillam were all out for 119.

Bambrook (37 not out) and Smales (27 not out) then carried Ledsham home after opener Ware had hit 32.

A superb unbeaten century from Sam Wright helped Ledsham A to a big 154-run win over Kirk Hammerton A in Division Four.

Wright hit 135 not out while Robert Fisher batted through the innings for 85 not out and fellow opener Simon Strafford hit 31 not out in Ledsham’s huge 289-7 total.

Kirk Hammerton were all out for 135 in reply as Harry Woodall took 3-18 and Alexander Marsh 2-2.

Kippax Welfare A enjoyed an eight wicket success against Shadwell A in Division Four.

Paul Eastwood (88 not out), James Goodall (65) and Paul Rhodes (22 not out) brought them home after Shadwell were kept to 197-6 with Ian Prince taking 2-21 and John Henshaw 2-56.