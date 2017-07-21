Edwards paves way for Castleford to maintain promotion push

Castleford maintained their promotion challenge in the York Senior League’s Premier Division when they produced a solid all-round display to beat Goole Town by 52 runs.

Young opening batsman Luke Edwards led the way in a strong batting display as he cracked nine fours in a knock of 79 at the top of the order as Cas went in first.

James Sykes (19) joined him in a 63-run opening stand then Edwards put on 53 with Zaid Javid (34) for the second wicket and a further 34 with Liam Hyde (16). Connor Hyde chipped in with 23 off 30 balls and Connor Fisher hit a couple of sixes in a knock of 34 not out from only 20 balls to help take Castleford to their eventual 224-5 total.

Connor Hyde quickly reduced Goole to 19-2 in their reply with a couple of wickets, but they recovered to reach 121-3 before Eddie Morrison (3-59) and skipper David Wainwright (4-44) turned the game back Castleford’s way.

Goole were able to bat through their 50 overs, but fell well short on 172-9.

Although denied full points, Castleford stay in a strong second place, 30 points behind leaders Sessay but nine ahead of third-placed Studley Royal.

This Saturday they face a crunch match at home to Sessay with wickets pitched at Savile Road at 1pm. The newly refurbished Legends Lounge and bar will be open throughout the day.

Castleford Seconds went down by six wickets to Goole Town Seconds in Division Three Ebor after a disappointing batting display.

Going in first, Castleford were soon reduced to 18-3 and could only make 143-7 in their 45 overs. Jacob Green did battle away for 60, hitting eight fours and a six, while Murray Coyle made 18 and Jack Young 15.

Goole lost four wickets in their reply, with David Young taking 2-17, but reached their target in the 36th over.

There was more disappointment for Castleford Seconds when they lost to Knaresborough Firsts in the Readman Trophy on Sunday.

With Luke Edwards hitting 32 and useful contributions from Arron Grant (16), George Swaby (16 not out) and Murray Coyle (15) Castleford posted a decent 141-7 total from their 20 overs, but it did not prove enough.

Knaresborough lost two early wickets in their reply, but 67 not out from Graeme Whiles proved the match winning knock as they recovered to reach their target with five wickets and 12 balls to spare.

Eddie Morrison, with 2-35, was the most successful Cas bowler.

Castleford under 17s lost out to Glasshoughton under 17s in the Pontefract Junior League’s Opella Cup.

Despite knocks of 17 from openers Oran White and George Swaby, Castleford were all out for 79 with Ben Raynor impressing with 5-12 for Glasshoughton who reached their target with eight wickets to spare. George Wright (39 not out) top scored and Harry Wilkinson hit an unbeaten 18.

Castleford under 17s were in winning form in the league as they beat Hundhill Hall under 17s by 105 runs.

White (50) and David Tomlinson (37) top scored as Cas posted a 137-6 score then Jack Young took 4-3 when Hall were all out for 32. James Clarke also took 2-1 and Jaden Hughes 2-6.