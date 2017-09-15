Fairburn are new leaders ahead of final day

FAIRBURN snatched top spot in Pontefract and District League Division One with Saturday’s five-wicket win at Barnby Dun.

With one game remaining, Fairburn are one point ahead of Streethouse whose fixture at South Kirkby last weekend was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Fairburn host Hatfield and Streethouse are home to Hooton Pagnell on the final day this Saturday.

Fairburn’s Daniel Fitzpatrick (4-6), Guy Abdy (2-37), Craig Piggott (2-14) and Simon Abdy (2-19) routed Barnby for 115 which included a last wicket stand of 36 between Adam Wilkinson (31no) and Idris Khan (11).

Jake Abdy finished unbeaten on 45 as Fairburn knocked off the runs in 27.4 overs after recovering from 37-3.

Hooton Pagnell defeated Frickley Colliery by seven wickets and Askern won by 17 runs at Rossington Main in other top-flight matches that beat Saturday’s rain.

Hooton’s Steve Hardaker (3-38) and Matthew Harrison (3-37) toppled Frickley for 143, despite Mohammed Shoaib’s 49 and Rizwan Shahzad’s 29 off 35 balls.

Hooton lost openers Luke Lodge and Callum Howie cheaply before Alec Elliot (69no) and Hardaker (39) steered them home.

Elliot’s innings featured three sixes and five fours.

Ash Towler (23), Nick Bisby (21) and Aaron Gillies (20) guided Askern to 113-7 at Rossington in match reduced to 20 overs per side.

Rossington’s Roy Nelson had figures of 5-43 from 10 overs.

Opener Andrew Gardiner (33) tried to anchor Rossington’s reply but he lacked support as they were dismissed for 96 by Sachira Madapatha (6-34) and Charlie Mundy (4-39).

Hatfield’s Kevin Marshall (4-8) reduced Old Sharlston to 23-5 from 8.4 overs before play was washed out.

Knottingley beat Darton by two wickets in the solitary Division Two game that survived Saturday’s heavy downpours.

Will Turner (39) was Darton’s top scorer as Chamila Wijesinghe (5-20 from 10 overs) and Craig Larrington (4-32) bowled them out for 109.

Mathew Stones hit 45 and Graeme Larrington 32 in Knottingley’s successful reply.

In the only other Division Two match that started, Peter Lawson struck an unbeaten 40 as Notton reached 159-4 from 30 overs at Allerton Bywater, for whom Richard Lamb claimed 4-56 in a 14-over spell.

There was no play in Division Three. Kilnhurst Colliery conceded their game at Hundhill Hall.

Pledwick clinched the Division Four title when they crushed Hatfield and closest rivals Ackworth’s game against Garforth was abandoned.

Gavin Oxley-Bryan (3-24), Mathew Clegg (3-17) and Conrad Burdekin (3-1) set up Pledwick’s 10-wicket win by skittling Hatfield for 44.

Ferrybridge Power Station trounced South Kirkby in the division’s only other completed game.

Craig Ellison (4-27), Stuart Ellison (2-14) and Richard Wood (2-10) dismissed Kirkby for 129, replying to Ferrybridge’s 263-8 that featured 75 by Stuart Ellison and 73 from Neal Patel.

In Division Five East, James Brook (54), Scott Tyson (52) and Lee Dowson (7-26 from 12 overs) were outstanding in Eggborough Power Station’s 81-run victory against Featherstone in a 30-over game.

Martin Clayton (2-37), Jack Sykes (2-24), David Merrick (29) and Josh Hepworth (23) were best for Featherstone.

Whitley Bridge lost by three wickets at Brodsworth Main, despite Jaspal Singh’s 41 and David Brunyard’s 3-34 from 10 overs.

An unbroken 150-run opening stand between Nathan Beck (69no) and Nathan Smith (67no) guided Fairburn to a 10-wicket success over Askern in Sunday’s Division Five East match.

Beck (4-31) and George Smith (2-36) limited eight-man Askern to 148.

In Division Five West, Glasshoughton were 99-5 from 27 overs, chasing Normanton’s 210-9 from 40 overs when rain ended play on Saturday.

Andrew Beckett (51), David Wilkinson (36no) and Lewis Mason (29) led Normanton’s scoring and Viprim Reddy snapped up 3-24.

Jordan Whipp (35), Peter Cockroft (4-52) and Conor Boulton (2-59) shone for Glasshoughton.