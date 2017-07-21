Fairburn keep alive hopes of catching pacesetters

Have your say

FAIRBURN MAINTAINED their Pontefract and District Cricket League Division One title challenge by piling up the league’s highest total of the day of 279-5 at Old Sharlston.

Ryan Greatrick (57) and Nicky Kirton (29) put Fairburn on their way with an opening 62-run stand.

Jake Abdy, who hammered an unbeaten 75 off 59 balls, and Craig Piggott (41) continued the momentum as Sharlston’s bowlers were put to the sword.

Dale McMullan (4-63 from 14 overs) was Sharlston’s best bowler.

Piggott (4-31) and George Smith (4-60) bowled out Sharlston for 171, despite Anthony Maskill’s 37 and Tom Craig’s 36.

Second-placed Fairburn are 33 points adrift of leaders Streethouse who stretched their unbeaten league run to 13 matches with a five-wicket win at Rossington Main.

Gary Rhodes (38no) and Mark Robinson (34) guided Streethouse to victory after Scott Bland (5-36), Kyle Cleobury (2-3) and Damian Bowles (2-3) dismissed Rossington for 114.

Jonny Winwood (86no) led third-placed West Bretton to an eight-wicket success at Hooton Pagnell.

Ackworth were indebted to Kieran McIntyre (4-41), Bailey Matthews (3-26) and Danny Bridges (56) for a four-wicket win at Hatfield Town.

Kieran Dinnage (142no) and David Barrett (62no) shared an unbroken opening 221-run partnership in 31.2 overs as Barnby Dun overhauled South Kirkby’s 220-7 that featured an unbeaten 51 by Martyn Crooks and 49 from Nick Percival.

Lovepreet Singh (43) was Frickley Colliery’s top scorer in a 53-run defeat at Askern.

Division Two promotion-chasers Hemsworth were three wicket winners against Darton who were toppled for 153 by Mark Webster (6-23), Jake Taberner (2-31) and Max Heritage (2-36).

Fourth-placed Glasshoughton’s promotion hopes were dented by a 73-run loss at Notton.

Jake Medley (3-49), Noor Sahaq (2-38) and Clinton Speight (2-28) limited Notton to 198-9 but Glasshoughton managed only 125, despite Alex Cleo’s 48.

All-rounder Jamie Robinson (6-46 and 25no) was Featherstone’s match-winner in a low-scoring match against Knottingley whose four-wicket defeat was tough on Edward Wilson (40) and Craig Larrington (4-29).

Lewis Longstaff (49no), Mathew Draper (5-40), Mathew Daniel (2-25) and Chris Welburn (2-22) shone in Whitley Bridge’s eight-wicket win at Rothwell.

Opener Gareth Portman’s 40 was in vain for Allerton Bywater who were routed for 98 in a six-wicket defeat against Brodsworth Main for whom Alex Snaith hit an unbeaten half-century.

Gareth Rawlinson (6-20) gave Crigglestone the edge against Stainborough.

Division One leaders Streethouse’s hopes of a league and cup double ended when they lost by five wickets at Hatfield Town in Sunday’s Dyson-Skidmore Trophy semi-final.

Ryan Lethbridge (16) top-scored as Streethouse were routed for 99 by James Winstanley (3-2), Shehzad Hussain (2-21), Kevin Marshall (2-22) and Connah Pattison (2-22).

Scott Bland (3-24) dismissed Hatfield’s first three batsmen and Kyle Cleobury claimed 2-25 but Hatfield knocked off the runs in 23.5 overs.

Hatfield take on host club Ackworth in the final on Sunday, August 8, after they beat Hemsworth Miners Welfare by eight wickets in the other semi-final.

Dale Longfield (4-35), Shaun Longfield (3-12) and Bailey Matthews (2-19) toppled Hemsworth for 122, despite Andy Gorton’s 25 and Max Heritage’s 24.

Opener Danny Bridges (52no) guided Ackworth to victory in 26 overs.

All-rounder Sam Malyan’s excellent all-round display was in vain for Hundhill Hall in a 12-run home defeat against Fenwick in Sunday’s AJS Teamwear Trophy semi-final.

Nathan Hurcomb (3-28), Elliott Fletcher (3-22) and Malyan (2-32) bowled out Fenwick for 157 which included 77 by Jeff Morton who struck four sixes and six fours.

Hundhill’s reply was soon in trouble at 35-4 but Malyan (49) and Fletcher (30) led a recovery that enabled them to reach 130-6 before a late collapse saw them all out for 145.

Fenwick’s Steven Vickerage had excellent figures of 4-13 from eight overs.

Fenwick play Pledwick or Pollington in the final on August 13.

Old Sharlston and Barnby Dun will contest the Heywood-Williams Trophy final on July 30.

Sachin Kasran (48) and Richard Broadbent (34) guided Old Sharlston to 157 at Horbury Bridge whose reply never got going.

Chris Andrews, batting at number seven, was Horbury’s top scorer with 28 as they slumped to 105 all out in 32.4 overs.

Broadbent (3-24), Anthony Maskill (2-24) and Thomas Murray (2-10) were Sharlston’s main wicket-takers.

Zully Shah (51) and Blake Blyth (30no) steered Barnby to six-wicket win against West Bretton who were dismissed for 130 by Scott Dixon (3-31), Ben Salter (3-15) and Andrew Decent (2-18).

Keith Whitehouse (47), Richard Briggs (33) and Chris Reece (26) were West Bretton’s top batsmen.