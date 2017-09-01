Fairburn step up championship bid by bringing House down

Fairburn stepped up their Division One title challenge by beating long-time leaders Streethouse by five runs in Saturday’s top of the table clash at Whinney Lane.

With three matches remaining, Fairburn are just eight points behind Streethouse.

Guy Abdy (38no) and brother Mark (32) shared a crucial seventh wicket stand of 70 as Fairburn recovered from 87-6 to post 188-7.

Streethouse’s Damian Bowles had excellent figures of 3-28 from 14 overs.

Openers Jonathan Hughes (40) and Lee Stuckey (35) gave Streethouse’s reply a good starting by putting on 72 before Daniel Fitzpatrick (5-71) sent them collapsing to 92-4.

They eventually finished just short on 183-9.

Ackworth retained third place by beating Frickley Colliery by eight wickets.

Chris Wathen (4-11 from nine overs) and Kieran McIntyre (3-49 from 10) toppled Frickley for 120.

Ackworth overhauled the target in 24 overs, with Scott Walker finishing unbeaten on 59.

Ackworth are one point ahead of West Bretton whose eight-wicket victory against Hatfield Town was set up by Chris Degnan (6-20), Kieran Seddon (2-37) and Patrick Mullins (2-11).

An unbeaten 138 by Aaron Gillies, who struck one six and 24 fours, was in vain for Askern in a six-wicket defeat at South Kirkby.

Gillies guided Askern to 232-5 which Kirkby overhauled with seven balls to spare to achieve six-wicket win thanks to Stephen Ashworth (61), Adam Rollin (46no) and Dale Woolsey (44).

Kirkby’s total was boosted by a staggering 52 extras including 37 wides.

Former Crofton captain Richard Cooper hammered 90 in Old Sharlston’s four-wicket success at Barnby Dun.

Thomas Murray (4-37) and Jase Ball (3-32) restricted Barnby to 194 which included a half-century by Carl Dykes.

It took Sharlston only 28.5 overs to knock off the runs after openers Cooper and Tom Craig (40) put them well on the way.

Skipper Luke Lodge clouted five sixes and 18 fours in a magnificent 134 off 135 deliveries in Hooton Pagnell’s total of 222-6 against Rossington Main.

Matthew Harrison (4-33), Alec Elliot (2-20) and Steve Hardaker (2-34) reduced Rossington’s reply to 18-5 and they were eventually all out for 111.

Hemsworth Miners Welfare are the new Division Two leaders.

Welfare are four points clear of Brodsworth Main after they trounced Knottingley and Brodsworth lost top spot with a 48-run home defeat against Stainborough.

Max Heritage smashed three sixes and 14 fours in an unbeaten 108 off 131 deliveries and shared a century stand with Mitchell Crapper (44) as Hemsworth raced to 231-7 from their 46 overs.

James Gorton (6-17) and Heritage (3-32) sent Knottingley’s reply collappsing from 41-0 to 83 all out.

Featherstone eased to a seven-wicket win over strugglers Allerton Bywater who were bowled out for 101 by Danny Robinson (3-8), (Jack Hiorns (3-25), Richard Colley (2-42) and Jack Lee (2-6).

Openers Gareth Portman (36) and Daniel Alderson (22) led Allerton’s scoring.

Liam Hopton’s 61, which included two sixes and eight fours, was not enough as Glasshoughton fell for 110 in a nine-wicket defeat against Darton, for whom Will Turner bagged 5-20 and Hamza Lodhi hit 57.

James Pearson (57) and Mathew draper (2-41) were Whitley Bridge’s best performers in a six-wicket loss against Notton.

Paul Lawson (55no and 3-26) shone for Notton.

Andy Humphreys (45), Richard McMaster (43no) and Rowan Quarmby (36no) batted excellently and Jamie Pennington (4-48 from 11.1 overs) bowled well in Rothwell’s six-wicket victory against Crigglestone whose defeat was tough on opener Brandon Hewlett (83) and David Findlay (38).