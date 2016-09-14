Bricks installed at Rovers stadium

Personalised bricks purchased from the Featherstone Rovers ‘Buy a Brick’ scheme have now been installed at Big Fellas Stadium.

The bricks are situated between the two new stands on the end of the 70 metre stand.

The club has thanked volunteers who installed the bricks last weekend.

Anyone who has purchased a brick can view them after the home Super 8s Qualifier against Hull Kingston Rovers this Sunday.

Bricks can still be purchased for £50 which includes installation and two lines of up to 16 characters of text.

They can be ordered by visiting the stadium’s club shop or by ringing the club on 01977-702386.

The shop is open 9am to 5pm on weekdays and from 10am to noon on Saturdays and on matchdays.