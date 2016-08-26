Rovers chairman: We have started recruiting for 2017

Featherstone Rovers have started their player recruitment for 2017 says club chairman Mark Campbell.

“We have already started the process of recruiting our 2017 squad as it is important that we build on our achievements this year and ensure we don’t take a step backwards next season,” said Campbell who is urging supporters to buy cut-price season tickets which will cost the same as they did two years ago.

As well as freezing 2017 season ticket prices, the club has annnounced that match day admission prices will remain the same as this year at £18 adults, £12 concessions and £5 juniors.

Season tickets for 2017 go on sale from Monday, September 5, with the 2016 price held for ‘early bird’ purchasers.

The ‘early bird’ period will run until October 31, with prices maintained at the 2015 level of £150 adults, £100 concessions and £40 juniors with a one day, unreserved ticket for the 2017 Summer Bash included in that price.

Fans will be able to reserve their match day seat for the season, subject to availability.

During the ‘early bird’ period, fans can purchase a family ticket for two adults and two children for £350 which includes a free car park pass.

Campbell added: “2016 has been a good season for us on the pitch and some pride has been brought back into our performances.

“It was good to finish in the top four and have the opportunity to test ourselves against Super League opposition having shown that on our day we can compete with anyone in the Championship.

“After the trials and tribulations of 2015 our fans stuck with us in 2016 and this price freeze is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their support this season.

“I’d urge as many fans as possible to commit to a season ticket, take advantage of the benefits it gives and look forward to an even better 2017.”

From November 1, there will be an increase in prices with adult season tickets rising to £165 and concessions £115 up until close of business on December 24.

Junior season tickets will remain at £40. After this date season tickets will increase to £180 adults and £130 concessions.

Junior season tickets give admission to home and away fixtures and for an additional £25 at the time of purchase fans can pre-order a 2017 replica shirt (junior sizes only)

All junior season ticket holders will also receive free VIP membership of the Bluebeard Club with exclusive events, personalised birthday messages, newsletters and opportunities to meet Rovers’ players.

The Featherstone Rovers Foundation will be in touch with all its Ambassador Clubs plus other youth organisations with details of special offers for group purchases.

For next season, car parking at the stadium will be £5 per vehicle on a match day but there will be the opportunity to purchase a season long pass for £35, subject to availability.