Rovers coach Sharp: Mistakes are letting us down

Coach Jon Sharp believes mistakes and poor game management are letting down Featherstone Rovers.

He was upset at his team’s failure to take two points from a penalty when they led 10-7 in last Sunday’s 11-10 defeat at Batley Bulldogs in the Super 8s Qualifiers.

It left Featherstone without a win in four games and Sharp says the final three rounds of the Qualifiers are now all about building for next season.

Featherstone are bottom of the table and facing a tough end to the season with matches away to Salford Red Devils and London Broncos and at home against Hull Kingston Rovers.

Sharp feels his team have shown some good qualities but errors are proving costly.

“I want to win every game we are in,” said Sharp,

“In every game we’ve been really competitive, against Leeds for 20 minutes and Huddersfield for 30.

“Leigh was a really tight game which went down to the wire and it happened to us again on Sunday.

“It is not just about winning games for us, it’s about building blocks for next year and putting players under the pressure of play-offs football to see if they can handle it.

“Fortunately there’s some players shining and playing really well.

“James Duckworth was unbelievable on Sunday and didn’t deserve to be on the losing side and I could say that about 90 per cent of the team.”