Rovers forward handed one match suspension

Rovers forward Bradley Knowles-Tagg in action in last Sunday's game at Batley. Picture: Carol Austerberry.

Featherstone Rovers forward Bradley Knowles-Tagg will miss Sunday’s Super 8s Qualifier at Salford Red Devils.

Knowles-Tagg was banned for one match and fined £100 after pleading guilty at last night’s RFL disciplinary hearing to a grade B dangerous throw on Batley’s Tom Lillycrop in the 31st minute of last Sunday’s match at Mount Pleasant.

The charge involved lifting and dropping the Batley player.

