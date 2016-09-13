Rovers pair miss out on Championship awards

Featherstone Rovers centre Misi Taulapapa and prop Jordan Baldwinson have been pipped for Championship player of the season awards.

They were both on the shortlist for awards at last night’s Kingstone Press Championship and League One awards dinner.

Leigh Centurions captain Micky Higham was crowned Championship player of the year.

Taulapapa and Batley Bulldogs Dominic Brambani were also nominated for the coveted award.

London Broncos hooker James Cunningham was named Championship young player of the year ahead of Baldwinson, who won the award last year, and Dewsbury’s Josh Guzdek.

Batley Bulldogs coach John Kear won the Championship coach of the year award after his side finished third in the table in the regular season.

Neil Jukes of Leigh and London’s Andrew Henderson were also nominated.

The full list of awardc winnners is:

Championship Player of the Year: Micky Higham (Leigh Centurions)

Championship Young Player of the Year: James Cunningham (London Broncos)

Championship Coach of the Year: John Kear (Batley Bulldogs)

League 1 Player of the Year: Johnathon Ford (Toulouse Olympique XIII)

League 1 Young Player of the Year: Danny Yates (Rochdale Hornets)

League 1 Coach of the Year: Sylvain Houles (Toulouse Olympique XIII)

Championship Club of the Year: Leigh Centurions

League 1 Club of the Year: Toulouse Olympique XIII

Championship Project of the Year: London Broncos

League 1 Project of the Year: Doncaster RLFC

Foundation of the Year: Bradford Bulls

Supporters Direct Community Champion: Dave Naylor