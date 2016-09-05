Rovers pair nominated for Championship awards

Featherstone Rovers centre Misi Taulapapa and prop Jordan Baldwinson have been short-listed for Kingstone Press Championship awards.

Former Samoan international Taulapapa is on the shortlist for the Championship player of the year accolade, along with Mickey Higham (Leigh) and Dominic Brambani (Batley Bulldogs).

Baldwinson won the Championship young player of the year award last season and he has again been nominated for the award this year.

The other candidates are London Broncos’ James Cunningham and Josh Guzdek of Dewsbury Rams.

The Championship coach of the year award shortlist features Neil Jukes (Leigh), John Kear (Batley) and Andrew Henderson (London).

The League One coach of the year shortlist is Sylvain Houles (Toulouse Olympique), Paul Crarey (Barrow Raiders) and Alan Kilshaw (Rochdale Hornets).

After a regular season where Toulouse went unbeaten, the player of the year award in League One sees three nominations from the French side. Team mates Mark Kheirallah, Jonathan Ford and Kuni Minga are all shortlisted.

The young player of the year shortlist features Danny Yates (Rochdale), Vincent Rennie (Newcastle Thunder) and Clement Boyer (Toulouse Olympique).

The winners will be announced at the Championship and League One annual dinner in Leeds next Monday.