Rovers pile up the points

Natalie Gilmour scored 16 points for Rovers Ladies on Sunday.

Natalie Gilmour scored 16 points with a try and six goals as Featherstone Rovers Ladies stormed to a 40-10 home victory over Wigan St Patrick’s in Sunday’s Women’s League Super Six clash.

Sarah Dunn bagged three tries and Sinead Peach scored two.

Katie Lyons was Featherstone’s other try scorer.

Rovers host Thatto Heath Crusaders this Sunday (2pm).

