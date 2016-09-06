Rovers player charged with dangerous throw

Featherstone Rovers forward Bradley Knowles-Tagg has been charged with a dangerous throw in Sunday’s 11-10 defeat at Batley Bulldogs.
The charge involves lifting and dropping Batley’s Tom Lillycrop in the 31st minute of the match.
The grade B offence has a recommended sanction of a one or two match suspension.
Featherstone’s Luke Briscoe and Sam Day will not face charges following other incidents in Sunday’s Super 8s Qualifier that came under scrutiny from the match review panel.
