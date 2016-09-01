Rovers star Briggs doubtful for Batley clash

Featherstone Rovers coach Jon Sharp hopes half-back Kyle Briggs will be fit for Sunday’s Super 8s Qualifier at Batley Bulldogs.

Rovers will again be without suspended John Davies and injured Andy Bostock, Jamie Cording and Michael Channing.

Briggs is now also doubtful after he sustained several injuries in the game against Leigh Centurions before Rovers had a break last weekend.

“We needed a week off. We’ve an injury list as long as my arm,” said Sharp.

“On the Thursday before we played Leigh, we had only 14 players training and it will be a similar story this week.

“Some blokes who have been doing big minutes will be refreshed but there are some blokes who are no nearer to playing than last week.

“Cording and Bostock will miss the rest of the season, Channing is still out and Briggs doesn’t look good so there is a raft of injuries that will make it even more difficult for us.

“Briggs is a tough kid so fingers crossed he pulls through.”