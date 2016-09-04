SLIDESHOW: Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers

Wayne Reittie’s second try 11 minutes from time condemned Featherstone Rovers to an 11-10 defeat in a tense Super 8s Qualifier at Batley Bulldogs on Sunday.

Batley were 10-7 behind until Reittie scored the match-winner from ex-Rovers centre Sam Smeaton’s pass to make them favourites to finish above Featherstone in the Middle Eights table which would earn them an extra £50,000 in prize-money.

Featherstone's Josh Walters makes a flying tackle to halt Batley's Dave Scott in Sunday's game at Mount Pleasant. Picture: Carol Austerberry.

Luke Briscoe and James Duckworth scored Featherstone’s tries and Jamie Foster kicked a penalty goal.

Ultimately, the difference between the sides was Dominic Brambani’s snap drop goal which he kicked after the half-time hooter sounded.

Photographer Carol Austerberry was at Mount Pleasant to capture the action.

