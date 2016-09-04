SLIDESHOW: Batley Bulldogs v Featherstone Rovers

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Wayne Reittie’s second try 11 minutes from time condemned Featherstone Rovers to an 11-10 defeat in a tense Super 8s Qualifier at Batley Bulldogs on Sunday.

Batley were 10-7 behind until Reittie scored the match-winner from ex-Rovers centre Sam Smeaton’s pass to make them favourites to finish above Featherstone in the Middle Eights table which would earn them an extra £50,000 in prize-money.

Featherstone's Josh Walters makes a flying tackle to halt Batley's Dave Scott in Sunday's game at Mount Pleasant. Picture: Carol Austerberry.

Luke Briscoe and James Duckworth scored Featherstone’s tries and Jamie Foster kicked a penalty goal.

Ultimately, the difference between the sides was Dominic Brambani’s snap drop goal which he kicked after the half-time hooter sounded.

Photographer Carol Austerberry was at Mount Pleasant to capture the action.