Fisher sees Castleford home for crucial win

The race for the second promotion spot in the Hunters York Senior League’s Premier Division took another twist last weekend in the favour of Castleford this time.

Castleford lost second place the previous Saturday, but for the sixth week in succession the side starting the day in that position were beaten and were overtaken.

This time it was Studley Royal, whose defeat at Beverley Town opened the door for Castleford and they took their opportunity with a four-wicket success against Whitkirk at Savile Park.

The visitors offered resistance after being reduced to 36-3, but still found runs hard to come by as Castleford bowled accurately.

They batted out their full 50 overs while only being able to reach 154-7 with Sean Pickles and Mark Murphy both hitting 40.

Skipper David Wainwright (3-38) and fellow spinner Eddie Morrison (3-24) were the pick of the Castleford bowlers.

The hosts’ reply started disappointingly with Eddie Cole and James Sykes out cheaply. When Luke Edwards followed for 17 and Wainwright fell for eight they were 41-4 and in danger of defeat. But Connor Hyde steadied nerves with a brisk knock of 32 and Connor Fisher then saw the team home with an unbeaten 43, receiving support from George Swaby (20 not out).

The win took Castleford nine points ahead of new third-placed side Dunnington with Studley Royal a further seven points back.

Castleford seconds conceded their Division Three Ebor game against Heslington.