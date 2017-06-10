Beswick takes on new role at Glasshoughton Welfare

Greg Beswick has returned to Glasshoughton Welfare as their new football development officer.

His role will be to focus on the development of the under 19s players to make the step up to the first team who play in Division One of the NCE League.

Greg will also be working closely with the first team under the management of Darren Holmes and Lee Vigars.

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting back involved after being away from the club for a few years.

“I’ve been putting my UEFA B licence to good use working with Ilkley Town’s first team and also coaching at Leeds United, as well as starting up my own coaching business.

“Glasshoughton match my ambition and I am thoroughly looking forward to a new challenge and the opportunity was too good to turn down. I wanted a role where I was getting more experience working with players in youth development.”

Greg thanked Ilkley Town for giving him the opportunity to take up this role and wished them all the best for the coming season.

Welfare visit Ilkley Town for one of their pre-season matches on Tuesday, July 11 (kick-off 7.30pm).

Further warm-ups will see Glasshoughton travel to take on West Yorkshire League side Whitkirk Wanderers on Thursday, July 6 (kick-off to be confirmed) before they play West Riding County Amateur Premier League Littletown away on Saturday, July 15 (3pm).

The annual pre-season game against neighbours Pontefract Collieries takes place at Leeds Road on Tuesday, July 25 (7.45pm) and Welfare also take on another NCE Premier team when away to Garforth Town on Tuesday, August 1 (7.45pm).