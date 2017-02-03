Bradshaw is spot on twice in Glasshoughton debut

Glasshoughton Welfare earned a point from a 2-2 draw against Yorkshire Amateur in a Toolstation NCE first division clash at a damp Bracken Edge ground.

A first half injury-time goal from Matty Dalton separated the sides at the break and it looked bleak for Welfare when Joel Hughes put the home side two up early in the second period. However, goals from Andy Horbury and Adam Hayton earned a share of the points.

Jordan Bradshaw made his debut in goal for Welfare and he went onto have a good game, saving two penalty kicks. Sam Varley came in for Callum Harrison at right-back and Ashley Scothern replaced the departed Nathan Keightley in the number nine shirt.

The home side had a great chance to take the lead on nine minutes when Scothern was harshly deemed to have handled the ball in the area. But Hughes’ spot kick was saved by the legs of Bradshaw.

Welfare got into the game and Hayton saw a shot saved by home keeper Suwara Bojang. The same player saw another effort drift just past the post.

Lewis Akeister hit an effort from 30 yards that landed on the roof of the net and a great ball over the home defence then saw Ryan Poskitt in on Bojang but his first touch let him down.

Horbury hit a shot that was saved low down by the home keeper, but Ammas took the lead in added time when Dalton got the better of Connor Glavin on the edge of the area and, although seeming to foul the Welfare player, he slotted the ball past Bradshaw.

Welfare opened the second half in a more confident mood and a Mike Brearley free-kick sailed just over. On 56 minutes, however, the hosts went two up after Bradshaw fouled Dalton in the area. The initial penalty from Hughes was well saved by Bradshaw low to his right, but Hughes followed up to stab the ball home.

Welfare pulled a goal back a minute later when Horbury slotted home his third goal in three games. They then went looking for an equaliser and Poskitt had another great chance but again his first touch failed him with only Bojang to beat.

However, on 72 minutes Welfare drew level. Great inter passing from right to left ended with Poskitt squaring to Hayton 20 yards from goal and the captain hit a fabulous shot into the top right corner of the net.

The last few minutes saw both sides go for the winner. Horbury hit an effort wide and at the other end, Bradshaw showed great instincts to block a snap shot. The game ended with Poskitt’s low shot being saved low down by Bojang.

Welfare joint manager Lee Vigars said: “A game of two halves. We were not up for the first 45 and could not find any rhythm on a tricky surface.

“We felt that their opener shouldn’t have counted after a clear foul on Connor Glavin.

“We cleared a few things up at half-time and this then worked well for us. The boys showed great character to get back into the game and we felt afterwards that we should have taken all three points after dominating the second half.”

Welfare host Knaresborough Town this Saturday (3pm).