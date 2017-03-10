Clear leaders Pontefract aim to make it 10 up in 2017

Although they had their scheduled home game against Brigg Town postponed last Saturday, Pontefract Collieries remain six points clear in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

Colls were hopeful of keeping their winning run going against opponents in the bottom half of the table, but the fixture was called off due to a waterlogged pitch and will now be played on Wednesday, March 22, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Pontefract had extended their lead at the top to nine points with a 3-1 success at Westella & Willerby last Wednesday, but AFC Emley reduced it by three points as they were able to play last Saturday and beat Campion 4-1.

Fourth-placed Penistone Church also won, 3-0, against Rossington Main, and they are 12 points behind Ponte with two games in hand.

In their midweek match Collieries could have scored more goals against struggling opponents, but they came up against an in-form goalkeeper in Lewis Exall.

They did go ahead in the sixth minute as Chris Jackson, who has now scored 14 times since the turn of the year, put away a penalty.

Jackson doubled the lead in great style on 31 minutes as he chested the ball down before placing it past Exall who had previously made a string of good saves.

Ponte then made it 3-0 three minutes before half-time when top scorer Mikey Dunn showed fine footwork to shoot home.

Alex Wood scored what turned out to be a consolation goal for Westella, but they were well beaten and finished with 10 men after having left-back Mike Hewitt sent-off following a second bookable offence.

The victory was Colls’ ninth in nine matches in 2017.

They now travel to play fourth from bottom Dronfield Town this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).