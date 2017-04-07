Dunn at the double to keep Ponte Colls on track

Pontefract Collieries took another stride towards promotion in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League when they held their nerve to beat Campion 2-0.

The victory came courtesy of a superb double from super-sub Mikey Dunn and kept Colls in second place.

It is as you were at the top end of the division with the top three all winning. AFC Emley are two points ahead of Ponte, from a game more, and Hall Road Rangers are two points behind Craig Parry’s men with both still having three matches left this season.

Ponte know that wins in all three of their remaining fixtures will clinch promotion and the championship and they will be looking for the first of them away to Yorkshire Amateur, who are mid-table, but a dangerous side.

Last Saturday saw Colls initially struggle to break down opponents Campion with the frustration showing in a tight first half as both sides had a player sent-off.

Ponte’s Jordan Turner and the visitors’ Gregg Porter both saw red after tempers had flared and a ruckus ensued.

But Ponte found a way to win after the break as Dunn, introduced as a half-time substitute, broke the deadlock just after the hour with a great individual effort that brought him his 26th goal in all competitions this season.

Number 27 followed 10 minutes later and Colls continued to defend well for the remainder to collect all three points from their last home game of the season.