Dunn hits hat-trick as Ponte Colls stretch lead at top

Pontefract Collieries are six points clear at the top of Division One of the Toolstation NCE League after two more impressive victories made it eight from eight in 2017.

Craig Parry’s men followed up a 2-0 home win over fellow promotion chasers Hallam last Wednesday with a 7-0 success at home again when they took on bottom of the table Nostell MW last Saturday.

Mikey Dunn led the way with a hat-trick as he went to the top of Ponte’s goal scoring charts with his tally now standing at 23 for the season.

He got the ball rolling with the opening goal after 25 minutes and within two minutes Colls had doubled their lead with Jordan Turner netting.

Chris Jackson made it 3-0 just before half-time from the penalty spot.

Any hopes of a comeback from Nostell were soon ended after the break when Dunn bagged his second within five minutes of the restart.

Two goals in four minutes from Jackson – his 22nd of the campaign – and right-back Calum Stapleton then took the hosts out of sight.

Dunn completed his hat-trick with 14 minutes remaining to round off the scoring on another successful afternoon for Collieries who have now scored 33 goals in their eight matches in 2017.

Pontefract’s seventh straight win came in a six-pointer with Hallam when headers from Jackson and Chris Wood in either half completed a 2-0 victory.

Colls’ hopes of victory over opponents in fifth place were helped when their visitors went down to 10 men following the sending off of goalkeeper David Darwent, who saw red in an incident involving Pontefract’s former Hallam player Jordan Turner.

Outfield player Jake Currie had to go in goal, but it remained a tight contest before Jackson gave the home team the advantage in first half injury-time.

Chances were at a premium after the break and Hallam stayed in the match until three minutes from time when headed home from a corner to seal the hard fought 2-0 success.

The win followed recent successes against other teams challenging at the top, AFC Emley, Grimsby Borough, Penistone Church and Hallam in an amazing run that has put Colls in a strong position with eight matches remaining.

The first of them comes tonight when they are due to be away to second from bottom Westella & Willerby who were beaten 3-1 in the first meeting between the clubs at the Harratts Nissan Stadium back in August.

Pontefract are back at home this Saturday when they host Brigg Town, who are down in 16th place (kick-off 3pm).