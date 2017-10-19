Dunn takes treble chance to help Ponte Colls back into top spot

Pontefract Collieries went back to the top of the Toolstation NCE Premier Division after recording their tenth straight victory in some style again last Saturday.

Craig Parry’s men took their goal tally to 57 in their last 11 matches in all competitions as they ran out 5-1 winners over Bottesford Town 5-1 at the Harratts Nissan Stadium.

Mikey Dunn led the way this week with a 17-minute first half hat-trick and the game was all over as a contest before the half-hour mark with Colls already four up.

Dunn’s first sent the hosts on the way after eight minutes and he was on target again two minutes later.

Midfielder Glyn Cotton made it three as Colls’ blistering start continued and Dunn had his hat-trick on 25 minutes with his team going 4-0 up.

They then eased up a little with the game staying the same score until the break.

Bottesford showed that they had not just come to make the numbers up as they pulled a goal back 10 minutes into the second half through John Leonard.

They defended better for the remainder and Ponte went down to 10 men with forward Kane Reece sent-off.

Despite having an extra man there was no danger of a comeback from the visitors and Ponte put the icing on their cake with a fifth goal in injury-time as Spencer Clarke came up from the back to join in the scoring fun.

The result lifted Pontefract above Pickering Town on goal difference, but they also have two games in hand on their rivals after winning 11 of their 12 games so far.

Pickering relinquished top spot as they lost 4-2 at Thackley, who Colls recently hammered eight goals past.

Ponte now take a break from the league as they host Litherland REMYCA, from the first division of the North West Counties League, in a first round tie in the FA Vase this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Collieries return to the league with a key game next Tuesday night when they entertain AFC Mansfield (7.45pm), who have also made a good start to the season with 24 points from their first 10 matches to be just nine behind Ponte with a game in hand.

With a game to follow against third-placed Handsworth Parramore it is a testing spell for Colls as they fight on league and cup fronts.

They were in winning action again on Tuesday night in the first round of the West Riding County Cup when away to higher league Ossett Albion.

A flying start helped them make it 12 games unbeaten in all competitions as they recorded a 2-0 success.

Skipper Mark Whitehouse opened the scoring after only four minutes, volleying home following a long throw.

Chris Jackson then made it two after 12 minutes when Albion were caught out by a long ball and that was how it finished. It was a fitting goal as it was Jackson’s last game for the club before he leaves to go to Australia for a year. Colls have wished him all the best and thanked him for his efforts in the last year when he has been a regular goal scorer.