Extra special effort sends Ponte Colls through in FA Vase

Pontefract Collieries were pushed hard, but made it through to the FA Vase third round for the first time in their history when they triumphed in extra-time time at Hall Road Rangers.

Vaughan Redford hit a hat-trick, including a 90th minute equaliser, as Colls ultimately came through 4-2 against fellow NCE Premier Division opponents, but they found themselves trailing 2-0 at the break and needed a fantastic fight back to earn their place in the next round.

They will now face fellow NCE League side Worksop Town at home in the third round with the tie due to take place on Saturday, December 2.

Ponte initially struggled to find their usual attacking flow last Saturday as they failed to trouble the Rangers back line in the early stages and went behind in the 17th minute when cut open by a counter attack with Josh Batty scoring after being sent through on goal by Chris Spinks.

Colls did create a few half-chances as they looked to hit back, but were unable to take them with their customary polish and were two down on 34 minutes, Tom Bennett setting up Spinks who rounded goalkeeper Ryan Musselwhite to finish another good counter attack.

Whatever the Colls management said at half-time certainly had the desired effect as the second period was a different story with the visitors asserting themselves and showing why they are enjoying such a fantastic season to date.

After going close with a free-kick they began their fight back with a goal on 69 minutes as Kane Reece finished calmly into the corner of the net when found in space by a low ball into the box.

They now laid siege to the home goal in the last 20 minutes, although it looked like they would be out of luck until finally rewarded with virtually the last kick of the game as Redford smashed home a rebound to send the tie into extra-time.

Ponte maintained their momentum into the extra half-hour and always looked the more likely to win it.

Only a great save by keeper James Hitchcock denied them as tipped a well struck free-kick was tipped over. But there was stopping Redford as he netted his second after a clever turn by Cody Cromack.

Colls then made sure of their remarkable victory two minutes from time when Redford completed his hat-trick after taking control of the ball in the area to supply another clinical finish.

Hall Road’s misery was complete as Tom Bennett received two yellow cards in quick succession to leave his side finishing with 10 men.

Pontefract were back in action in the league on Tuesday night away to Bridlington Town when a fine 3-1 win put them back into second place after losing that position while on FA Vase duty.

A tight first half ended goalless, but the hosts had Brett Agnew sent-off and Colls took charge when Luke Jeffs got forward to open the scoring two minutes into the second period.

Mikey Dunn doubled the advantage just after the hour and he struck again eight minutes from time. Although Joel Sutton netted for Brid it was mere consolation.

Colls travel to Liversedge this Saturday in a Premier Division game (3pm) and they make a quick return to Hall Road Rangers in another league match next Tuesday (7.45pm).