Ferrybridge reach last 8 of national FA competition

James Beaston’s goal sealed a quarter-final place for Ferrybridge Progressive as they continued to carry the flag for Castleford and West Yorkshire in the FA Sunday Cup at Pontefract Collieries’ Harratts Nissan Stadium.

A 1-0 win over Oyster AFC was a notable success for Castleford Sunday League champions Ferry as they overcame one of the top sides in the strong Liverpool & District Sunday League.

For Progressive it was the first time they have ever reached such a stage in a national competition while their Merseyside opponents are a big scalp as they won the FA Sunday Cup in both 2011 and 2013 and were runners-up twice.

Oyster came to West Yorkshire ready to continue their love affair with the competition, but found the Ferry defence in stubborn mood and the only goal of the game came from Beaston with a header.

Progressive now face Merseyside opposition again in the last eight with a trip to play Home Bargains on February 12.