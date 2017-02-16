Five alive Pontefract Collieries hit top spot

In-Form Pontefract Collieries climbed to the top of the table after a fifth successive victory in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

In an incident packed game at home to Teversal, Craig Parry’s men threatened to blow a three-goal lead against 10 men, but emerged with a 5-2 success to go one point above previous leaders AFC Emley, who had their game at Dronfield Town postponed.

Pontefract also have a game in hand on Emley and are six points clear of Hall Road Rangers in third, Penistone Church in fourth and Grimsby Borough in fifth.

They have now won every game they have played in 2017 and have scored 23 goals in five matches.

Teversal came into Saturday’s game in some decent form, having won their previous two matches, scoring seven goals in the process, and they also had a recent victory over Emley to their credit.

But their chances were hit when they had a player sent-off and forced to play much of the game with 10 men.

Colls took the lead soon after as Chris Jackson netted from close range on 29 minutes.

Four minutes later it was 2-0 as top scorer Chris Wood took his tally to 21 goals for the season, beating the keeper with a cheeky back heel that saw a visiting defender nutmegged on the line.

The good work carried on into the second half when Kane Reece made it three and appeared to warp the game up.

But Teversal made light of their numerical disadvantage as they pulled a goal back through Kurtis Bamford on 71 minutes.

When Bamford netted again four minutes later it was game on with the visitors threatening a most unlikely of comebacks.

However, Ponte were not finished and order was restored when Mikey Dunn scored their fourth goal six minutes from time – his 20th of the campaign.

Jackson then put the icing on the cake with his second of the day and Colls were home for a 5-2 victory.

They will be looking to keep the good work up this Saturday when away to title rivals Grimsby Borough (3pm). They are also in action at home to Hallam next Wednesday (7.45pm).

For last Saturday’s game, the Pontefract club began an initiative that brought them in some extra spectators as anyone from any sport who has a season ticket for their club could gain entry for just £1 (proof of season ticket required).

Attacker Jack Mawson, a former Barnsley and Scun-thorpe United academy player, has left Pontefract Collieries after just over a year with the club to join fellow Division One side Worsbrough Bridge.

Former Glasshoughton Welfare defender Harry Flowers, meanwhile, has been offered a deal with Premier League side Burnley.

Flowers, the grandson of Wolves legend Ron, played one game for Welfare in November – the 4-3 defeat to Teversal. He moved onto Retford United, but has now had a meteoric rise after having a trial at Burnley.

Glasshoughton Welfare had their scheduled game at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic postponed last Saturday with the match now down to be played on Tuesday, March 14 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Welfare, who stay in tenth place in NCE Division One, aim to be back in action at their Leeds Road ground this Saturday when at home to 14th-placed Shirebrook Town (3pm). They also face fifth from bottom Dronfield Town away next Tuesday (7.45pm).