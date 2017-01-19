Five star Jackson keeps Ponte Colls on trail of leaders

After having their previous two games postponed Pontefract Collieries were in a hurry to make up for lost time as they thrashed Ollerton Town in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.

Hot shot Chris Jackson led the way with five goals in 21 minutes in the second half as Colls ran out 9-0 winners to keep the pressure on top three AFC Emley, Penistone Church and Grimsby Borough.

It was only 1-0 at half-time as Spencer Clarke netted on 28 minutes, but Ponte were well in control with Ollerton down to 10 men following the sending off of goalkeeper Scott Gretton in the 18th minute.

The floodgates opened after the break following a long range Luke Jeffs strike. Jordan Turner added the third before Jackson began his goal haul and Turner scored a second from the penalty spot.

Ollerton also had Tom Cooke sent-off for handball on the goal-line, but Colls missed the resulting penalty.

This Saturday Pontefract travel to play mid-table Eccleshill United (3pm).